Contractor Steve P. Rados of Santa Ana, Calif., was chosen for the $22M wastewater pipeline project in North Auburn. The project aims to alleviate capacity constraints, with construction set to begin soon. Funding comes from state grants and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Photo courtesy of Placer County A map of the North Auburn Wastewater Pipeline Project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 22, 2024, awarded a bid on the first phase of a $22 million wastewater pipeline extension design to alleviate North Auburn's capacity constraints to alleviate capacity constraints in North Auburn, the Placer Sentinel reported.

The board chose a $10.79 million bid from contractor Steve P. Rados of Santa Ana, Calif., for a wastewater gravity trunkline from near Edgewood Road in Auburn to the Joeger Road Sewer Maintenance District 1 Regional Pump station.

Construction will start along Quartz Drive, Park Drive, Richardson Drive and Joeger Road in North Auburn, according to the Placer Sentinel.

The board also approved a $1.2 million contract with UNICO Engineering of Folsom, Calif., for construction management and related project services.

The construction start date is undetermined.

The Placer Sentinel said that UNICO will likely start administrative and planning work in the next few months, with construction beginning by the spring at the latest. Construction is expected to take 12-18 months to complete.

Funding for the first phase comes mostly through state and federal grants. That includes approximately $3.5 million from a Sacramento Area Council of Governments Green Means Go grant and $9 million of the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation funds.

The existing wastewater gravity trunkline was built in 1960 as part of the formation of Sewer Maintenance District 1 and is near capacity, according to the Placer Sentinel. The project extension will be approximately 22,400 linear ft. and located within paved roadway and shoulder right of way, with the pipeline varying between 24 and 30 in. in diameter.

"The pipe will be installed using open trench construction within the existing paved roadway right-of-way," according to the Placer County website. "Horizontal directional drilling will be used to cross under drainages and water supply canals that traverse the alignment. Construction will be in two phases.

"Pending availability of funds, Phase 1 will include installation of a 24-inch force main beginning at Quartz Drive and end at the Sewer Maintenance District 1 Regional Pump Station. Phase II will include construction of a 16-inch force main between Edgewood Road and Quartz Drive."

