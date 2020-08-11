Contractor Gets $97M of Aviation Projects at Int'l. Airport

The Salt Lake City International Airport projects total $97 million and are part of the airport’s Terminal Redevelopment Program.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction LLC, was awarded three separate alternative delivery construction contracts by the Salt Lake City Corporation's Department of Airports. The Salt Lake City International Airport projects total $97 million and are part of the airport's Terminal Redevelopment Program.

The projects consist of foundation work, dewatering and earth retention work and civil and airfield work for the South Concourse East. The foundation project will include pouring more than 70,000 linear ft. of concrete filled steel pipe piles and 98,000 linear ft. of driven H-piles. The dewatering and earth-retention project consists of the design and construction of an earth retention system for excavation and tunnel work that will connect the new North and South Concourses. The airfield project includes all of the airfield and civil work for the new South Concourse East, including: the demolition of existing taxi ways and aprons, removal and reinstallation of approximately 128,000 ft. of utilities and 200,000 sq. yds. of new concrete pavement. The projects will commence in September 2020 and work will continue for three years.

"We are extremely excited to continue to work with the SLCDA on its major airport restoration program," said Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO. "This group of awards is representative of our strategy to pursue alternative delivery aviation contracts and enable us to add value using our specialized engineering and construction capabilities. This work helps to strengthen our already significant backlog, and given that the SLCDA's TRP is planned for 10 years at a total cost of over $4 billion, we believe there will be additional opportunities at Salt Lake International in the years to come."

Cutillo added, "We are also very pleased to see continued strength in our end markets, particularly in the aviation space, despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis. We view this as a sign of the resilience of the U.S. economy, along with the intention of our transportation authorities to address the nation's significant requirements for infrastructure improvement regardless of temporary economic and social disruptions."

Sterling Names General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. announced that Mark D. Wolf has been named general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer effective Aug. 5, 2020.

"Mr. Wolf brings over 25 years of legal experience to Sterling, most recently with US Well Services, Inc. where he served as vice president, general counsel & corporate secretary.

Prior to joining U.S. Well Services, Inc., Mark served in many roles of legal responsibility for TechnipFMC and formerly FMC Technologies, Inc. Mark holds a BBA in Accounting from Penn State University and holds a CPA certificate. He earned his JD at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock School of Law.

"We are very excited to have Mark join our organization," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's chief executive officer. "We are confident that Mark's hands on and practical approach, coupled with his ability to design a legal strategy that is comprehensive yet agile, will drive us to become an even stronger organization."