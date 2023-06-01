List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Contractor Repurposing Items From Renovation of Georgia's Fort Stewart Army Post

    Thu June 01, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District


    Bristol Construction Company was awarded the contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, to renovate the building. Richard Tyler (second from R), Bristol Construction’s project superintendent, arranged to donate the items to ReStore of The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Inc., to be repurposed at various locations in Georgia. The USACE project engineer, Susan Smith, is on Tyler’s right. (US Army Corps of Engineers photo)
    Bristol Construction Company was awarded the contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, to renovate the building. Richard Tyler (second from R), Bristol Construction’s project superintendent, arranged to donate the items to ReStore of The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Inc., to be repurposed at various locations in Georgia. The USACE project engineer, Susan Smith, is on Tyler’s right. (US Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    Fort Stewart's Building 633, a 46-year-old Volunteer Army barracks at the base in Savannah, Ga., is undergoing extensive internal renovations, and the old doors, cabinets and other hardware items that were removed are being repurposed at various locations on the installation and throughout Georgia.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said in a news release May 30 that the military construction project will replace all failing systems currently within the building, convert the four-soldier living units into two-soldier spaces, bring the building into compliance with current Life Safety and Accessibility Codes, and as closely as possible within current Army Standards for Permanent Party Soldiers and Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing compliance.

    "Two soldiers will share a living space that includes a kitchen, laundry and dining area," said USACE, Savannah District, Project Engineer Susan Smith. "Each soldier will have their own bedroom suite, with bathroom, desk space and a walk-in closet."

    As part of the construction process, the Department of Public Works (DPW) lets USACE know what is needed, and the Corps oversees the project from the beginning to completion.

    "As the project engineer, I work onsite during the construction," Smith explained. "The DPW lets us know what they want, and we develop a scope of work that is ultimately put out for bid. Once the bid is awarded by us [USACE], we manage the project through design and then construction. We hand it over to the DPW, once it's complete."

    The barracks renovations are set to be completed in October 2024 at a cost of $17.5 million.

    Contractor Donated Items to Habitat for Humanity

    As part of every Army Corps' military construction project, contractors must divert usable building supplies taken from an old structure.

    "Over the years I've been a part of many construction projects," she said. "[But] this is the first time I've seen the contractor reach out to donate to a local charity."

    The building firm, Bristol Construction Co., headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, made the effort to contribute usable doors, cabinets and other like items to a local charity, as well as the Fort Stewart Home Builders Institute, and base fire department.

    Richard Tyler, Bristol's project superintendent, also repurposed doors into a conference table for the construction office and made other wood signs for the building site.

    "The [contract] specifications require that we have five waste diversion streams," said Tyler. "Concrete, metal and cardboard are the simplest ones to meet, but taking care of the last two can be challenging. I started reaching out to the different ReStore locations in a 100-mi. radius to see what we might be able to repurpose and found that the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Inc. could [use] the items."

    "These donations will mean the world to each affiliate and will quickly be put to good use," explained Zerik Samples, CEO of Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. "If appropriate, we will see if these items can be placed in our current build projects; if not, we will sell them in our ReStores across our four-county service area, resulting in development funds to purchase supplies and equipment for new construction."

    Fort Stewart Renovation Project Is SRM Funded

    "Since we are not building a new [structure at Fort Stewart, but] renovating the interior and all electrical and mechanical systems, this is actually a sustainment, restoration and modernization [SRM] funded project," noted Alykhan "Anakin" Gangji, the Georgia Execution Team project manager for USACE, Savannah District.

    He added that because it is a large SRM construction and renovation effort, it requires approval from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships, in addition to funding approval from the Army's Installation Management Command (IMCOM).

    "Each installation sends up their list of priorities to IMCOM and those are further prioritized for funding," Gangji explained.

    Bristol Construction's Tyler said that when working with the USACE, "the expectations are high, but we rise to the challenge."




    Today's top stories

    Construction Jobs Picture Looks Bright, But Where Are the Workers?

    Austin's $4B CAP Project Reshapes Highway

    ASV Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    H.O. Penn Begins Series of Events to Celebrate 100 Years

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    U.S. Greenlights Transmission Line for Renewable Energy

    School Board in Georgia Approves $179M Contract to Build New Cherokee High



     

    Read more about...

    Georgia Military U.S. Army Corps of Engineers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA