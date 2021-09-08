One of the disadvantages to being a “small guy” in the construction business is the additional manpower it takes to get jobs dug to grade.

According to Ryan Goodfellow, owner and operator of Rock Structures Utility & Excavating in Ogden, Utah, one of the disadvantages to being a "small guy" in the construction business is the additional manpower it takes to get jobs dug to grade, as he said in his recent video for the ConExpo-Con/AGG Tech Talk "2D Basement Set Up and Dig."

That's one reason he uses laser-guided, 2D grade control systems on his excavator.

During his Tech Talk, Goodfellow showed how to set up a basement dig, enter equipment configuration and start digging a basement in a subdivision development in less than 13 minutes.

"I have two machines set up like this," Goodfellow explains. "Return on investment, for us, is about three months on a 2D system.

"Sometimes the 2D systems are perfect for the smaller guys who don't have the time to model stuff out," Goodfellow said while demonstrating how to use a Trimble Earthworks 2D system to dig and grade a basement. "This way, you don't have to have a laborer down there checking grade for you. You can have that laborer go and do something else."

ConExpo-Con/AGG Tech Talks are free, short videos sharing best practices, applications and how-to info from their peers on equipment technologies like machine control and telematics. Topics range from set-up to maintenance to in-field design to cost justification.

"Understanding and adopting the latest technologies can be a make-or-break issue for many construction companies," said ConExpo-Con/AGG Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. "The ability to use technology to better control costs can help contractors land additional business and improve their bottom line.

The video series is free with the support of sponsors including Topcon, Caterpillar, Trimble, ZTR, John Deere and Wirtgen. To learn more or see all ConExpo-Con/AGG Tech Talks, visit conexpoconagg.com/techtalks.

