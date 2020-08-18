--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Contractors Association Announces 2020 Scholarships

Tue August 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties



Nolan A. Cox, a 2017 graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy, is a senior at Illinois State University and is majoring in construction management. His parents are Amy and Jason (Len Cox & Sons) Cox. Nicholas P. Daniel, a 2019 graduate of Minooka Community High School, will be a sophomore at St. Ambrose University and is majoring in mechanical and industrial engineering. His parents are Debra and John (Sheet Metal Workers LU 265) Daniel. Kyle B. Humphries, a 2020 graduate of Wilmington High School, will be a freshman at University of Illinois and is majoring in engineering. His parents are Christine and Bryan (Clennon Electric) Humphries. Keegan A. Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Earlville High School, will be a junior at Illinois State University and is majoring in construction management. His parents are Kimberly Ohme and Victor Johnson (Block Electric). Kade M. Kjellesvik, a 2019 graduate of Morris Community High School, will be a sophomore at University of Wisconsin and is majoring in industrial technology management with an emphasis on occupational safety. His parents are Kelly and Michael (UA Local 130 Plumbers) Kjellesvik. Jessica K. Leasure, a 2020 graduate of Coal City High School, will be a freshman at Lewis University and is majoring in construction law. Her parents are Everett (“D” Construction) and Shantel Leasure. Michael J. McShane, a 2018 graduate of Brother Rich High School, will be a sophomore at Marquette University and is majoring in construction engineering. He is the son of Margaret and Michael McShane (O’Leary’s Contractors Equipment). Nolan T. Perkins, a 2020 graduate of Gardner South Wilmington High School, will be a freshman at the University of Iowa and is majoring in engineering. He is the son of Tim (IBEW Local 176) and Colleen Perkins. Elizabeth C. Singletary, a 2020 graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy, will be a freshman at the University of Dayton and is majoring in mechanical engineering. She is the daughter of Tiffany and Bart (CR Leonard Plumbing) Singletary. She also is the granddaughter of CAWGC Honorary Member Rick Leonard.

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Scholarship Committee has awarded nine scholarships this year.

Those chosen to receive the scholarship are sons and daughters of CAWGC members or Will/Grundy union building tradesman who will be attending college full-time in the fall of 2020 or presently are full-time college students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree.

Since the program's inception in 1996, the association has awarded almost $140,000 to deserving scholars who will be pursuing degrees in the construction field.


 

