Contractors Association Announces 2020 Scholarships

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Scholarship Committee has awarded nine scholarships this year.

Those chosen to receive the scholarship are sons and daughters of CAWGC members or Will/Grundy union building tradesman who will be attending college full-time in the fall of 2020 or presently are full-time college students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree.

Since the program's inception in 1996, the association has awarded almost $140,000 to deserving scholars who will be pursuing degrees in the construction field.