The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC), whose mission includes promoting the construction industry, announced it has awarded its 2024 scholarships. The scholarships are open to the children of CAWGC member companies and/or children of Will and Grundy union building trade-workers planning to major in a construction-related curriculum.

In 2024, a total of $20,500 was awarded to eight new applicants and 10 past award winners. More than $190,00 has been awarded to educate future industry professionals since this program started.

2024 Scholarship Winners

Bridget Knowles — entering her third year in fall of 2024 at St. Mary's College, to pursue a degree in construction business/economics. Bridget is the daughter of Daniel Knowles of D Construction Inc.

Sydnei Triebold Young — a 2024 graduate of Manteno High School with plans to study land management and seed production at Joliet Junior College. She has been working for CAWGC member firm Double G Excavating, and her father, Pat Young, is a member of Operating Engineers Local 150.

Christopher Piazza III — a 2024 graduate of Providence Catholic High School, attending University of Dayton in the fall. He will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and also will be participating in a co-op. Chris is the son of Christopher Piazza Jr. of CAWGC member D Construction Inc.

Ryan Cox — will be a junior in the fall of 2024, attending Milwaukee School of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering. He believes his focus will be on materials of mechanical engineering. Ryan is the son of Jason Cox from member company Len Cox & Sons Excavating.

Robbie Denewellis Shutes — a 2024 graduate of Gardner-South Wilmington High School, where he was first in his class. He plans to attend Joliet Junior College, eventually earning an engineering degree. Robbie is the son of John Shutes, an ironworker of Local 444.

Toby Schriefer — a 2024 graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais High School, he will be attending Illinois State to study construction management and play baseball. He worked at CAWGC member firm Kankakee Valley Construction Co. (KVCC) the past two summers, and is the son of Chris Schriefer, who also is employed at KVCC.

Cody Hazzard — attends Missouri Science & Technology, where he will be a sophomore majoring in architectural engineering and a member of the baseball team. Cody is the son of Jim Hazzard of CAWGC member Brieser Construction.

Alexander Gordon — with a cumulative GPA of 3.94 going into his junior year, he is attending the University of Illinois, majoring in civil engineering. His goal is to rebuild and reconnect America for every citizen by redesigning cities to be less vehicle dependent. He is the son of Elias M. Gordon of member company Gordon Law Office.

Isaac Krabbe — is graduating from Providence Catholic High and attending Valparaiso University as an electrical engineering major in the fall of 2024. He is interested in designing and testing electrical systems. Isaac is the son Anthony Krabbe of member firm M&J Underground.

Frank Ryan — will be a senior in the fall, attending Milwaukee School of Engineering majoring in civil engineering. He completed an internship with the city of Joliet, and hopes to become a licensed PE after graduation. Frank is the son of Lawrence Ryan, a Laborers Local #68 member.

Brody Fatlan — is going into his second year at Joliet Junior College studying construction management and business. He plans to become the fourth generation of the Fatlan men to join Local 150 as an operating engineer and carry on the family business, Fatlan Trucking & Excavating, a CAWGC member.

Diana Rodriguez — is finishing up her final year in the construction management program at Joliet Junior College while working part-time at CAWGC member firm Austin Tyler Construction. She is the daughter of Oscar Rodriguez, a carpenter with MACRC Local 1.

Melanie Monbrod — is entering her senior year at Oklahoma State University with a double major in landscape architecture and landscape management. Her goal is a career in sustainable landscape architecture. She is the daughter of Michelle Monbrod, of CAWGC member Air Quality.

Jordan Boban — is entering junior year in the fall at Iowa State University with a major in civil engineering. Her goal is to become a construction project manager. Jordan is the daughter of Robert Boban, an IBEW Local 176 Journeyman Wireman.

Ryan Mackowiak — a graduate of Lincolnway Central, he plans to study construction management at Illinois State University where he will be a freshman this fall. He is the son of Robert Mackowiak, member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 281.

Liam Knott — will be entering his second year studying civil engineering at Milwaukee School of Engineering in the fall. He aspires to obtain his PE licensure with a goal to help construction teams reduce their carbon footprint and improve environmental stability using smart infrastructure. He is the son of David Knott of member firm LA Sites Sewer & Water.

Thomas V. Sieczkowski — entering his senior year at the University of Illinois, he is completing an internship this summer at GE Healthcare in Wisconsin. He is the son of Bill Sieczkowski from member firm R. Carlson and Sons Inc.

Noah Boeckmann — is entering his junior year at Michigan Technological University with a major in electrical engineering. He hopes to be involved in automation and electric vehicle/sustainable transportation for the construction industry. He is the son of Steve Boeckmann, an employee of member firm JM Electric Services.

For more information, visit cawgc.org.

