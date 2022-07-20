Gea Alberico

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) has announced its 2022 undergraduate scholarship awards. According to CAWGC, the program, instituted in 1996, has awarded more than $150,000 to those pursuing degrees in the construction field.

Applicants must be the son/daughter of an owner; the son/daughter of a full-time employee of a CAWGC member company; or the son/daughter of a Will/Grundy union building tradesman, who will be attending college full-time in the fall of 2022 or a present full-time college student who is pursuing an undergraduate degree.

A construction-related major and a 2.0 GPA (C or better average) also is required.

The following are the winners of the CAGWC 2022 scholarships:

Gea Alberico — attending the University of Iowa and majoring in mechanical engineering. She will be graduating in December 2023 and hopes to work for a construction-based engineering firm in project management or construction vehicle design. She is the daughter of Luigi Alberico of member firm JS Alberico Construction.

Alexander Bird — A 2022 graduate of Lincoln-Way West planning to major in engineering with a focus on physics, so he can design better equipment and create new safety measures for the construction industry. He is the son of Dean Bird, an IBEW Local 176 journeyman wireman.

Ryan Cox — A 2022 graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy planning to major in mechanical engineering. He hopes to intern someday for a large metropolitan city or village like Joliet before obtaining his licensure as a PE. He is the son of Jason Cox of member firm Len Cox & Sons.

Alexander Gordon — A 2022 graduate of Stagg High School attending the University of Illinois with a major in civil engineering. He plans to obtain his licensure as a PE, then rebuild and reconnect America for every citizen by redesigning cities to be less vehicle-dependent, with a smaller carbon footprint. He is the son of Elias M Gordon of member firm Gordon Law Office.

Kaden Humphries — A 2022 graduate of Wilmington High School, attending University of Illinois to major in electrical engineering. He hopes to be the fourth generation owning and growing his family's business Clennon Electric. He is the son of Bryan and Christine Humphries of member firm Clennon Electric.

Kyle Humphries — attending the University of Illinois majoring in electrical engineering. He has been interning at the family business and is eager to learn cutting-edge technologies on campus this fall. He is the son of Bryan and Christine Humphries of member firm Clennon Electric.

Bridget Knowles — A 2022 graduate of Wilmington High School, attending St. Mary's College Notre Dame to pursue a dual degree in engineering from Notre Dame and math from St. Mary's. She is leaning toward civil engineering so she can create structures such as roads and bridges. She is the daughter of Daniel Knowles of member firm D Construction Inc.

Michael J. McShane — attending Marquette University and majoring in construction engineering. He will be graduating in 2023 and has a goal to make any construction project he is part of more environmentally friendly. He is the son of Michael McShane of member firm O'Leary's Construction Equipment.

Frank Ryan — Attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering majoring in civil engineering and playing baseball for the MSOE D3 baseball team. After obtaining his PE licensure, he hopes to work for a company that focuses on road and bridge construction. He is the son of Lawrence Ryan, a Laborers Local #68 member.

Thomas Sieczkowski — attending the University of Illinois as an undeclared engineering major. He is interested in obtaining internships which give him vast knowledge and experience with the construction industry. He is the son of Bill Sieczkowski of member firm R. Carlson and Sons Inc.

Drake Singletary — is a 2022 graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy planning to study mechanical engineering. His goal is to use his love of math and working with his hands to have a career in the areas of building renovation and new building construction. He is the son of Bart Singletary from member firm LLD Investments LLC.

Elizabeth Singletary — is attending Lewis University majoring in business with a minor in marketing. She plans to be her own boss one day, owning and running her own company in the construction industry. She is the daughter of Bart Singletary of member firm LLD Investments LLC.

For more information, visit cawgc.org.

