Contractors Begin U.S. 87 Bridge Project in Lubbock County, Texas

Tue November 02, 2021 - West Edition #23
CEG


TxDOT is set to begin work on a project that will improve safety and mobility along U.S. 87 in southern Lubbock County.

The $21.6 million project will reconstruct the U.S. 87/FM 41 intersection by building a new U.S. 87 bridge, entrance and exit ramps, turn-arounds and adding safety lighting, according to Seve Sisneros, TxDOT's Brownfield area engineer.

Work on the project began on Oct. 11, with project contractor Allen Butler Construction, of Lubbock, setting barricades and making preparations to begin work to build the frontage road/entrance and exit ramps.

The project's completion date is scheduled in October 2024.

When completed, the project will include concrete paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing and striping. Sidewalks also will be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain.

"U.S. 87 is a major corridor for commerce and travel — connecting the South Plains to the Permian Basin," Sisneros said. "TxDOT is committed to keep traffic flowing, but U.S. 87 and FM 41 motorists can expect various lane closures, long-term closures, traffic shifts and detours throughout the duration of the project. Our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible.

"Drivers should expect to see traffic changes fairly quickly once construction begins, particularly on FM 41. East and westbound FM 41 traffic will not have access to US 87," Sisneros said. "All FM 41 traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Both U.S. 87 traffic, needing to access FM 41 and FM 41 traffic wanting to connect with U.S. 87, will be detoured at FM 1585 and FM 211 to make those connections."

The FM 41 detours are expected to be in place until mid-summer 2022.

Additionally, all lanes of traffic on north- and southbound U.S. 87, through the active construction zone, will be reduced to 60 mph, Sisneros added.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the work zone, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind.




