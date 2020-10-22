--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Contractors From Ohio, Texas and Utah Receive 2020 ARTBA National Contractor Safety Awards

Thu October 22, 2020 - National Edition
ARTBA




Transportation construction companies from three states were recognized for their outstanding employee safety programs during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Annual Convention.

The annual ARTBA "Contractor Safety Awards" were created to promote worker safety and health as core values of the transportation design and construction industry.

The contractor finalists were competitively selected, based upon their accident and injury rates on work sites as reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), as well as their Experience Modification Rates (EMRs) as determined by their insurance carriers.

Finalists from three different categories, based on the personnel hours worked in the previous year, were invited to make a presentation before a panel of industry judges Oct. 15 and 16.

Winners were selected based on demonstration of key principles of safety excellence including management commitment, employee participation, incident investigation, auditing, planning and risk assessment.

The size categories are companies with 1) less than 500,000 personnel hours worked in the previous year; 2) 500,000 – 1,000,000; 3) Over 1,000,000 hours.

The awards were presented as follows:

  • Under 500,000 personnel hours (small) = W.W. Clyde, Orem, Utah
  • 500,001 – 1 million (medium) = Great Lakes Construction Company, Hinckley, Ohio
  • Over 1 million personnel hours (large) = Sterling Construction Company Inc., The Woodlands, Texas.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.



