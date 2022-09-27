List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Contractors from Utah, Texas, Indiana, Connecticut Receive 2022 ARTBA National Contractor Safety Awards

Tue September 27, 2022 - National Edition
ARTBA


(ARTBA photo)
(ARTBA photo)

Transportation construction companies from four states were recognized Sept. 26 for their outstanding employee safety programs during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Annual Convention, held in Nashville, Tenn.

The annual ARTBA "Contractor Safety Awards" were created to promote worker safety and health as core values of the transportation design and construction industry.

The contractor finalists were competitively selected, based upon their accident and injury rates on work sites as reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA); their Experience Modification Rates (EMRs) as determined by their insurance carriers; and their safety programs.

Finalists from three different categories, based on the personnel hours worked in the previous year, were invited to present before a panel of industry judges.

Winners were selected based on demonstration of key principles of safety excellence including management commitment, employee participation, incident investigation, auditing, planning and risk assessment.

The size categories are companies with 1) less than a million personnel hours worked in the previous year; 2) 1 million to 3 million; 3) over 3 million.

The awards were presented as follows:

  • Under a million personnel hours — WW Clyde, Orem, Utah; Texas Sterling Construction Co., Houston, Texas (tie).
  • 1 million to 3 million personnel hours — Superior Construction, Portage, Ind.
  • Over 3 million personnel hours — Lane Construction Corp., Cheshire, Conn.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.




