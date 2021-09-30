Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Contractors from Virginia, Louisiana, Illinois Receive 2021 ARTBA National Contractor Safety Awards

Thu September 30, 2021 - National Edition
ARTBA


Transportation construction companies from three states were recognized for their outstanding employee safety programs during the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Annual Convention, held in Pinehurst, N.C.

The annual ARTBA "Contractor Safety Awards" were created to promote worker safety and health as core values of the transportation design and construction industry.

The contractor finalists were competitively selected, based upon their accident and injury rates on work sites as reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), their Experience Modification Rates (EMRs) as determined by their insurance carriers and their safety programs.

Finalists from three different categories, based on the personnel hours worked in the previous year, were invited to make a presentation before a panel of industry judges.

Winners were selected based on demonstration of key principles of safety excellence including management commitment, employee participation, incident investigation, auditing, planning and risk assessment.

The size categories are companies with 1) less than 500,000 personnel hours worked in the previous year; 2) 500,000 – 1,000,000; 3) Over 1,000,000 hours.

The awards were presented as follows:

  • Under 500,000 personnel hours: W-L Construction & Paving Inc., Chilhowie, Va.
  • 500,001 – 1 million: Barriere Construction Co., Metairie, La.
  • Over 1 million personnel hours: Aldridge Electric Inc. Libertyville, Ill.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.




