Corey Mozey has been appointed to the position of regional sales manager — Terex rough terrain cranes and Franna Pick & Carry Cranes based in Colorado.

Mozey will assume responsibility for the existing distribution partners in the western states and at the same time seek to appoint new ones where required. In addition, he also will focus on increasing the diverse end customer base, with a clear focus on growing market share.

Mozey brings a successful track record in sales having previously worked in Terex's utilities business.

The U.S. market is of significant strategic importance to Terex and the addition of Mozey further confirms this commitment to this market, according to the manufacturer.

