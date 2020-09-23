--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Corey Mozey Appointed Regional Sales Manager of Terex Rough Terrain Cranes, Franna Pick & Carry Cranes

Wed September 23, 2020 - National Edition
Terex Cranes



Corey Mozey
Corey Mozey

Corey Mozey has been appointed to the position of regional sales manager — Terex rough terrain cranes and Franna Pick & Carry Cranes based in Colorado.

Mozey will assume responsibility for the existing distribution partners in the western states and at the same time seek to appoint new ones where required. In addition, he also will focus on increasing the diverse end customer base, with a clear focus on growing market share.

Mozey brings a successful track record in sales having previously worked in Terex's utilities business.

The U.S. market is of significant strategic importance to Terex and the addition of Mozey further confirms this commitment to this market, according to the manufacturer.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.


 

