Brent Taylor, CEO, Country Boy Supply LLC

Country Boy Supply LLC will be supplying Sandvik's comprehensive range of boom drills, rock tools and full aftermarket support for customers in Tennessee and Georgia, effective June 2022.

Country Boy Supply LLC, based in Conyers, Ga., officially started in 2016, but CBS' CEO Brent Taylor's experience in the drilling industry goes back to 1983. Since then, he has worked in many different roles from clean up to mechanic, driller, blaster, foreman to now CEO for the drill contracting side and the supply side.

"It teaches you just how critical the drill is to an operation," said Taylor. "Uptime for our customers will be our number one focus. Our sales force — Paul Colvin and David Moore — have similar backgrounds resulting in unequaled service to the customer. With 100-plus years of selling, repairing and drilling knowledge, we will be our customers' guide to a successful drilling program."

While CBS has steadily grown year after year, Taylor is excited to partner with Sandvik.

"Combining the products and technology of Sandvik along with the service and knowledge of Country Boy Supply will equal a power punch combination that has been needed in Tennessee and Georgia," he said.

With this appointment Sandvik reinforces its commitment to providing local customer support, while at the same time allowing customers to benefit from dealing with a global company.

Stephen Gorsuch, key customer accounts and distribution manager, USA, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, said, "We are very pleased to build this partnership with Country Boy Supply for the construction market and aggregate producers in the states of Tennessee and Georgia, and have them represent our brand for boom drills, parts, rock tools and aftermarket support. With strong experience supporting customers within the construction market we have a great partner that can offer the right technical solution and support to the Tennessee and Georgia markets."

