Country Boy Supply hosted an open house event July 22, 2022, to introduce its customers and prospects to the Sandvik drill line that the company had just taken on earlier in the summer.

Country Boy Supply, located in Conyers, Ga., was opened in 2016 by industry experts who saw the need for a more engaging and informed distribution process. Prior to taking on the Sandvik line, the company was a supplier of consumable items such as underground construction bits, hammers and other drilling products. In 2018, the company became a Reichdrill product dealer for Georgia, Alabama and the Carolina's.

Ace McCarthy and Brent Taylor, co-owners of Country Boy Supply, said they were hosting the event to introduce their customers and prospects to what their company provides and provide an opportunity to see their facilities, talk to their sales and product support experts, and mostly, the opportunity to introduce them to the Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions products and the extensive support behind the products.

Country Boy Supply was just recently named the Sandvik dealer of the state of Georgia and Tennessee for the drill segment of the Sandvik line, and according to McCarthy and Taylor, plans are already in the works for opening a physical location in the state of Tennessee. In the meantime, there are Country Boy Supply representatives scattered throughout the entire new territory that can assist customers with any of their needs.

The company's background in supplying products to customers in the mining industry and the construction industry will become an even greater focus with the addition of the Sandvik line, which now becomes the "anchor" product of the company's entire distribution model. A rather stout order of Sandvik products has been submitted by Country Boy Supply and additional products will be coming in soon.

Overall, the experience of the ownership and sales staff at Country Boy totals well over 100 years.

"So, we truly understand what it takes to operate a drill in the mining and construction environment and what it takes to maintain and support that industry," McCarthy and Taylor said. "Service and support will set us apart."

"Sandvik has been with us from day one of the process," said Taylor. "We've had sales and product support training that has already been established that will continue as an ongoing process. We'll also be traveling to other of Sandvik's best distributors to see their operations. Sandvik operates a wide variety of training programs for our team, who already have extensive knowledge of drill products in general."

For more information, call 855/322-7269 or visit www.countryboysupply.com. CEG

