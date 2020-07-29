--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Cowin Equipment Awarded Takeuchi Dealer of the Year in Southeast Region

Wed July 29, 2020 - Southeast Edition
(L-R) are Bud Dennis, Cowin Equipment; Matt McGowan, Cowin Equipment; Steve DePriest, Takeuchi; Jamie Cowin, Cowin Equipment; Scott Cox, Cowin Equipment; and Tim Gann, Cowin Equipment.
Takeuchi-US has awarded Cowin Equipment as the 2019 Southeast Dealer of the Year. Takeuchi's southeast business region manager Steve DePriest presented Cowin Equipment with the award.

Cowin Equipment was awarded after considering its commitment and excellence in a number of areas, including sales performance, parts support, product support and training. The company is a full-service sales, rentals and service dealer with locations in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

"We are honored to award Cowin Equipment as the Southeast Dealer of the Year. Their team has worked very hard to receive this recognition," said DePriest. "They are a top-performing dealer who has really done a great job with the Takeuchi brand. Cowin Equipment always treats the customer as its number one priority, and it is why the company is so successful."

"We are excited to be named the Southeast Dealer of the Year by Takeuchi. We have a great partnership with Takeuchi, and this really reflects the hard work of all of our employees at Cowin Equipment," said Jamie Cowin, president of Cowin Equipment. "We have a great team here, and they are very knowledgeable on Takeuchi products. Takeuchi has been a wonderful product line for us over the years and we look forward to our continued partnership."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



