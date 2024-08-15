CEG photo The new Cowin Rebuild Center recently opened next door to the company’s headquarters facility on Pinson Valley Parkway in Birmingham, Ala.

Cowin Equipment Company recently opened a Rebuild Center in Birmingham, Ala.

The new 14,000-sq.-ft. building is located on the property of the company's headquarters facility on Pinson Valley Parkway, a campus that now encompasses more than 94,000-sq.-ft. The company already had a smaller parts and tool storage building adjacent to this newly built structure, which was used for large attachments and auxiliary parts. That building has been completely re-racked and restructured to serve the needs of the Rebuild Center. A concrete apron was poured between the parts building and the Rebuild Center to accommodate forklifts transporting parts between the structures.

CEG photo

The new Rebuild Center features an office area, breakroom/kitchen and locker room/shower to accommodate the staff. The 5-acre parcel of land, which is the footprint of the facility, had previously been a machine and attachment stocking area for Cowin's headquarters. Machines were moved and dispersed to other locations to make room for this center. The construction of this building was started and completed within a 12-month period.

This portion of Cowin's business is a separate department that serves all company branches for rebuilds of Volvo, Grove, Epiroc, ASTEC/Roadtec and other machines sold and serviced by Cowin. Members of the team in this center travel to the manufacturer for enhanced training on rebuilds at various levels.

Customers can get partial or complete rebuilds depending upon their needs. Rebuilds will be certified by the manufacturer and by Cowin.

Three of the six drive-through bays are designed for truck tractors and lowboys to pull directly into the bays and off load an inoperable machine through the heavy-duty overhead crane system, which consists of two 30-ton overhead cranes, two 15-ton overhead cranes and several additional structure-mounted swing out jib cranes. This machine handling system works efficiently in unison and eliminates the need to drop a machine on the yard and "drag it" into a bay to start the rebuild process.

The structural iron and concrete are rated for supporting any weight level of heavy machinery or cranes. The building is environmentally friendly and utilizes powerful exhaust fans to keep the shop area naturally cooled in the summer and utilizes a waste oil system to heat the entire shop throughout the cold months with the use of the EnergyLogic waste oil heaters.

New specialty equipment purchased for the center includes welding equipment, punch press, industrial band saws, miter saws, plasma cutters, 100-ton press, drill press, lathes, mills, line boring equipment and much more. A centralized lube and oil system also is incorporated.

For more information, visit www.cowin.com. CEG

