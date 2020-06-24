Cowin Equipment Relocates to New, Larger Facility

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Cowin Equipment Relocates to New, Larger Facility

Wed June 24, 2020 - Southeast Edition #14
CEG


The brand new 22,500 sq. ft. Montgomery, Ala., Cowin Equipment branch is located at 4325 Northern Blvd. – Montgomery.
The brand new 22,500 sq. ft. Montgomery, Ala., Cowin Equipment branch is located at 4325 Northern Blvd. – Montgomery.
The brand new 22,500 sq. ft. Montgomery, Ala., Cowin Equipment branch is located at 4325 Northern Blvd. – Montgomery. The brand new 22,500 sq. ft. Montgomery, Ala., Cowin Equipment branch is located at 4325 Northern Blvd. – Montgomery. Key staff members at this facility include Justin Morgan (L), business development manager and sales representative Don Mcleod, who just sold the Kobelco CK1100G-2 crane in the background prior to this photo. A variety of Volvo loaders, excavators and articulated trucks are available at this branch. A substantial quantity of Takeuchi loaders and excavators are ready for delivery. Moving products in and putting the final touches on the parts area (L-R) are Brandon Schodors, parts sales; Trent Davis, product support manager; and Grant Costa, assistant parts manager. Clever machine displays on the yard include this combination of Volvo L90H loader and A30G articulated truck duo.

Cowin Equipment Company Inc. recently made a substantial investment in the Montgomery and Central Alabama marketplace with its construction and relocation to its brand new 22,500 sq. ft. facility located at 4325 Northern Blvd. Now being located on the Northern Bypass, the facility allows for quick and easy access to both Interstate 65 and Interstate 85.

The facility, which is double the size of the previous Montgomery branch, incorporates an eight bay shop served by a 5 ton and a 7.5 ton over head crane system and more than 8,000 sq. ft. of parts warehousing.

More interior space has provided a larger front office and rental department, a spacious and inviting conference room, larger and well-appointed break room, improved locker room/shower area for technicians and an overall well designed and efficient facility, which includes a used oil heating system for the shop and service area. Exterior features include 2.5 acres of graveled area for equipment storage, a stand-alone wash rack system and a 10 acre training and demo area that will allow customers to actually get in the seats and test operate equipment on site (this is currently under development).

Cowin Equipment's Montgomery, Ala., branch serves as an authorized sales-service-parts and rental outlet of Volvo Construction equipment, Takeuchi, Grove cranes, Kobelco cranes, Kobelco excavators, Gomaco, Doosan Portable Power, Gorman-Rupp, Indeco hammers, Case, Genie lifts and many other name brands.

According to company Vice President Matt McGowan, "We're very excited and proud to announce the grand opening of this new facility. The improvements and new location will allow us to better serve our customers with more efficient service, additional parts capacity and centrally located equipment allowing for faster delivery. We plan to host an official grand opening event sometime later this year with food and fun for our customers…stay tuned."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Alabama Business News Cowin Equipment Company, Inc.