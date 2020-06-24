Cowin Equipment Relocates to New, Larger Facility

The brand new 22,500 sq. ft. Montgomery, Ala., Cowin Equipment branch is located at 4325 Northern Blvd. – Montgomery.

Cowin Equipment Company Inc. recently made a substantial investment in the Montgomery and Central Alabama marketplace with its construction and relocation to its brand new 22,500 sq. ft. facility located at 4325 Northern Blvd. Now being located on the Northern Bypass, the facility allows for quick and easy access to both Interstate 65 and Interstate 85.

The facility, which is double the size of the previous Montgomery branch, incorporates an eight bay shop served by a 5 ton and a 7.5 ton over head crane system and more than 8,000 sq. ft. of parts warehousing.

More interior space has provided a larger front office and rental department, a spacious and inviting conference room, larger and well-appointed break room, improved locker room/shower area for technicians and an overall well designed and efficient facility, which includes a used oil heating system for the shop and service area. Exterior features include 2.5 acres of graveled area for equipment storage, a stand-alone wash rack system and a 10 acre training and demo area that will allow customers to actually get in the seats and test operate equipment on site (this is currently under development).

Cowin Equipment's Montgomery, Ala., branch serves as an authorized sales-service-parts and rental outlet of Volvo Construction equipment, Takeuchi, Grove cranes, Kobelco cranes, Kobelco excavators, Gomaco, Doosan Portable Power, Gorman-Rupp, Indeco hammers, Case, Genie lifts and many other name brands.

According to company Vice President Matt McGowan, "We're very excited and proud to announce the grand opening of this new facility. The improvements and new location will allow us to better serve our customers with more efficient service, additional parts capacity and centrally located equipment allowing for faster delivery. We plan to host an official grand opening event sometime later this year with food and fun for our customers…stay tuned."