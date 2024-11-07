List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Crafco, Reynolds Warren Announce Expansion of Distributor Network Into Alabama

    Crafco partners with Reynolds-Warren Equipment to expand its distributor network into Alabama, aimed at serving municipal and commercial customers in the southeast. Reynolds-Warren's President highlights the long-standing partnership with Crafco and the benefits it brings to Alabama-based contractors. Crafco's territory manager expresses excitement about the increased resources the expansion will provide in the state.

    Thu November 07, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Crafco


    Crafco Inc. is announcing the expansion of its distributor network into Alabama in partnership with authorized distributor Reynolds-Warren Equipment Company.

    Arizona-based Crafco is a leading manufacturer of pavement preservation products and equipment. Reynolds-Warren, a Georgia-based distributor of Crafco products, is expanding to serve Alabama. The expansion helps build both companies' ability to serve municipal and commercial customers in the southeast.

    "Reynolds-Warren is thrilled to be expanding into the state of Alabama with our pavement preservation products and services division," said Brian Meissen, president of Reynolds-Warren Equipment Co. "Crafco and Reynolds-Warren have been partners for more than 20 years, and together we believe we can support Alabama-based contractors and municipalities with the most complete line of sealants, patching products and pavement preservation equipment anywhere in the state."

    The expansion helps build both companies' ability to serve municipal and commercial customers in the southeast.

    "I'm excited to work with Reynolds-Warren in Alabama," said Mike Corvino, Crafco territory manager of Alabama, Georgia and Florida. "Their expansion brings increased resources to the state that will ultimately make us closer to our customers."




