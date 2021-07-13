Our Main Office
Tue July 13, 2021
Craft a winning strategy and build expertise in equipment costs and lifestyle management with The Fundamentals of Equipment Economics, Caterpillar's new eight-part online video course.
Led by Mike Vorster, author of "Construction Equipment Economics" and president of C.E.M.P. Central Inc., this course teaches vital information that will help equipment managers and those involved in overseeing the equipment at their company accelerate their careers and drive increased value to their business. The course covers a diverse range of topics that will help individuals better approach business decisions.
This course consists of eight main parts, each broken down into multiple sessions. There are 25 video sessions in total, each no longer than 20 minutes. Registrants will have the ability to complete the curriculum package at their leisure, within expected completion within 1 year of course enrollment.
This course is a good fit for aspiring professionals who meet the following criteria:
The curriculum includes:
To register for the class, visit www.caterpillaruniversity.com.
