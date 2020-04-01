Crane Industry Services Adds Ray Rice as Business Development Manager

Ray Rice

Crane Industry Services (CIS) expanded its team with the addition of Ray Rice, business development manager.

Rice brings more than 20 years of experience from the heavy equipment, aerospace and defense industry.

"Ray is well versed in how simulation-based training, software tools, and technology can be leveraged to improve proficiency of equipment operators and is familiar with CM Labs Vortex simulators," said Debbie Dickinson, CEO of CIS.

CIS utilizes a variety of simulation tools, including the new Vortex Edge Plus and Vortex Advantage, in the delivery of a variety of craft and safety leadership training, qualification, and testing programs. In addition, CIS is an authorized re-seller of CM-Labs Vortex simulators.

Rice will be responsible for delivering crane operator and rigger training solutions for military, utility, port, and construction industries. As an accredited NCCER training sponsor, CIS also has access to more than 80 different construction curriculum and assessment programs.

In addition, Rice will lead implementation of CIS' newest behavioral simulation tools in Leading Safety Works, a project management safety program. The program is based on a practical 90-day planning system that makes problem-solving immediately effective and replicable. The system helps project leaders and managers identify critical opportunities to change conditions and improve practices on every job site.

"I am glad to be a member of the CIS team. My job is to drive innovation in the lifting and heavy equipment training industry, and expand how CIS serves customers," said Rice.

For more information, call 770/783-9292 or visit www.centeredonsafety.com.

