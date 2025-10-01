Dutch company M.J. van Riel used a crane quartet featuring three Tadano AC units to lift a 264-ton gantry crane in Den Bosch. With meticulous planning and skilled operations, the complex lift was completed in a single day, showcasing the power and precision of the machines.

Tadano photo Dutch crane service provider M.J. van Riel removed a 264-ton gantry crane from the inland port in ’s-Hertogenbosch.

The story began in March 2025, when Dutch crane service provider M.J. van Riel removed a 264-ton gantry crane from the inland port in 's-Hertogenbosch, also known as Den Bosch, so that it could be overhauled.

Once the overhaul was done, the company was tasked with putting the crane back in its place in July. To take care of the job, Van Riel decided to use four cranes working together to lift the gantry crane, with three of the cranes being Tadano all terrain cranes. More specifically, two AC 9.700-1 units and one AC 8.500-1.

"The lift required enormous lifting capacities, which is why we decided on the specific cranes we used," said Claire Van Riel, marketing and communication officer.

All four cranes were stationed at Van Riel's headquarters in Tilburg a mere 19 miles away, so it would take them a short 45 minutes to get to the work site at the Den Bosch port. Once there, the Van Riel team set up every single crane with its full counterweight so that all the machines would be properly prepared for the demanding lift. And since no super lift configurations were required, the team was able to complete this work in around one and a half hours for each crane.

Perfect Preparation for Complex Lift

The lift itself proved to be significantly more demanding than the relatively straightforward task of setting up the cranes.

"Synchronously lifting a load this heavy with four cranes is really complex and requires extremely meticulous planning," Claire Van Riel said. "The load had to be evenly distributed among all four cranes in order to avoid overloading any single one of them. The lifting movements had to be perfectly synchronized so that the load would not overturn or become warped. And last, but not least, communications between all crane operators had to go perfectly smoothly. Every single one of these requirements was met during the lift in Den Bosch, and the Van Riel team was ultimately able to set down the gantry crane in the exact intended position on its rails. To this end, the gantry crane was first lifted to a height of 79 feet, then swung to the side 33 feet, and finally set down with utmost precision."

All Done in Single Day

Due to superb planning, the perfectly coordinated Van Riel team's ample experience and, of course, the powerful Tadano cranes used and their sensitive controls, the job was completed on schedule within a single day.

For more information, visit tadano.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories