List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Crane Service Inc. Expands Fleet With Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 Lattice Boom Crane

    Crane Service Inc. expands fleet with Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane. Enhanced capabilities for wind energy projects and industrial applications with new crane boasting 880-ton lift capacity and modern features.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    Crane Service Inc. took delivery of a Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH Customer Days. (L-R) are Florian Ritzler, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH; Reinhold Breitenmoser, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH; Franco Repetto, Crane Service Inc.; David Matz, Crane Service Inc.; Ben McKinstry, Crane Service Inc.; Bob Matz, Crane Service Inc.; Jim Jatho, Liebherr USA, Co.; and Damien Knight, Liebherr USA, Co.
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    Crane Service Inc. took delivery of a Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH Customer Days. (L-R) are Florian Ritzler, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH; Reinhold Breitenmoser, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH; Franco Repetto, Crane Service Inc.; David Matz, Crane Service Inc.; Ben McKinstry, Crane Service Inc.; Bob Matz, Crane Service Inc.; Jim Jatho, Liebherr USA, Co.; and Damien Knight, Liebherr USA, Co.
    Crane Service Inc. took delivery of a Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH Customer Days. (L-R) are Florian Ritzler, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH; Reinhold Breitenmoser, Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH; Franco Repetto, Crane Service Inc.; David Matz, Crane Service Inc.; Ben McKinstry, Crane Service Inc.; Bob Matz, Crane Service Inc.; Jim Jatho, Liebherr USA, Co.; and Damien Knight, Liebherr USA, Co.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr) The Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane combines the advantages of a mobile crane with the load capacity of a lattice boom crane.   (Photo courtesy of Liebherr)

    Crane Service Inc. took delivery of a Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane. The crane served as one of many displays during Liebherr Customer Day at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH in June 2024.

    This acquisition will add to Crane Service Inc.'s massive fleet of 80-plus Liebherr machines.

    "We are proud to unveil our latest investment: the state-of-the-art Liebherr LG 1800 lattice boom crane. As the leading name in crane manufacturing worldwide, Liebherr has once again surpassed expectations with this remarkable addition to their lineup," said Ben McKinstry, president of Crane Service Inc.

    Founded in 1960, South West based Crane Service Inc. has become an established leader in providing first-class service and efficient solutions to the crane industry. Acquired by ML Holdings in 2007, the company offers a wide variety of crane, rigging, heavy haul and alternative movement solutions, including a vast amount of Liebherr machines to fit various applications.

    "We are excited to bring this innovative technology to the North American market, where we specialize in a wide range of industrial applications," McKinstry said. "With a particular focus on the renewable energy sector, including wind energy projects, these new cranes will enhance our capabilities and efficiency in this rapidly growing market segment."

    Photo courtesy of Liebherr

    The Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane combines the advantages of a mobile crane with the load capacity of a lattice boom crane.

    Legend Grows

    The Liebherr LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane combines the advantages of a mobile crane with the load capacity of a lattice boom crane.

    As one of the world's most powerful lattice boom cranes on wheels, the new crane can lift up to 880 tons. The LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane also features modern crane technology such as V-Frame, VarioTray, the ZF TraXon Torque transmission with ECOdrive and the WindSpeed load charts as well as the upcoming X3-boom kit. Additionally, the equipment of the LR 1800-1.0 can also be transferred to the LG 1800-1.0 lattice boom crane.

    "Representing a significant advancement in lifting capacity, precision and safety features, the Liebherr LG 1800 lattice boom crane's versatility, efficiency and reliability make it the perfect choice for demanding projects across various industries. We are confident that this investment will not only elevate our operations but also empower our clients to achieve new heights of success," said McKinstry.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing, ODOT Collaborate On Downtown Ramp Up

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Acquires Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Vermeer Midwest Announces New Charleston, Ill., Location

    Historic Flooding Hits Midwest

    Construction Association of Michigan Celebrates Outstanding Safety Performance of Member Companies



     

    Read more about...

    Crane Service Inc. Cranes Liebherr







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA