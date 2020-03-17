CraneWorks Commemorates ConExpo With National Crane Boom Trucks

CraneWorks CEO Keith Ayers visited with Manitowoc Cranes at ConExpo 2020 to celebrate his company's renewed commitment to National Crane boom trucks. The Houston, Texas-based company is one of the fastest growing in the lifting industry, utilizing many National Crane models in a fleet that has offices in Kansas, Florida, Colorado, California, New Jersey and Canada. Manitowoc's Mike Heinrich, Randy Hoover, David Hull and Justin Pilgrim presented Ayers (C) with a celebratory plaque to mark the occasion, and the group enjoyed a champagne toast together at the Manitowoc booth.

