--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

CraneWorks Expands Rental Fleet With Several New Boom Trucks from National Crane

Thu February 06, 2020 - West Edition
Manitowoc


Keith Ayers, CEO of CraneWorks, with the company’s new National Crane NBT60L.
Keith Ayers, CEO of CraneWorks, with the company’s new National Crane NBT60L.

CraneWorks, a Houston, Texas-based crane rental company, has made a significant investment in the size and reach of its fleet with the purchase of several new National Crane boom trucks. The company has already received new NBT60L units and additional units, which include a mix of NBT55L and NBT45-142 boom trucks, will arrive from February onwards.

CraneWorks' CEO Keith Ayers said the investment is part of an ongoing commitment from the company to offer modern and efficient machines that add value to customers and improve efficiency on the job site.

"The new L series from National gives our fleet some of the best capacities and reaches in the boom truck space," he said. "We will continue to make substantial investment in expanding our fleet, and we also look forward to expanding our relationship with National Crane."

All three boom truck models provide excellent performance in a wide range of applications that require good mobility and speed. They are ideal for work in the oil and gas industry, as well as tree service industry and utility sectors, where the use of both a crane and an aerial lift is often required.

"We are very pleased that our new, versatile boom trucks are expanding CraneWorks' boom truck offering in the region," said Mike Heinrich, VP sales of National Crane boom trucks at Manitowoc. "It's exciting to do business with a company that offers the most industry-leading lifting solutions to ensure its customers' success."

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cranes Craneworks Inc. Manitowoc National Crane TEXAS