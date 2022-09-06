List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
CraneWorks Hires GM for Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth Locations

Tue September 06, 2022 - West Edition #18
CraneWorks


Eric Rhodes
Eric Rhodes

CraneWorks Inc., recently announced that Eric Rhodes has joined the company as general manager, leading the Houston headquarters and Dallas Fort Worth field office. He possesses a broad background in several key industries that CraneWorks serves, including transmission & distribution, oil & gas and construction.

Rhoades first fell in love with welding at nine years old. It wasn't long before he began his career as an electrician, eventually working his way up to master electrician. After nine years, he joined KBR, spending time in the Middle East before signing on with Stewart & Stevenson and then Cameron (now Schlumberger). Rhodes then spent nearly 11 years as a branch manager, operations manager and sales manager of Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI).

"On the surface, my job as a general manager at CraneWorks is to increase productivity and streamline processes in Houston and Dallas," said Rhodes. "But what I'm really excited about is the way we're going to do that. Every day my employees come to work and get the chance to learn something new is a good day. I like bringing out the best in people."

"Eric impressed us right away with his attitude toward leadership," said Keith Ayers, CraneWorks CEO. "He brings a unique, motivational leadership style to CraneWorks that's born of a sincere desire to elevate those around him. With a few dozen direct and indirect reports, we're excited to see what the teams accomplish under his guidance."

About CraneWorks Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Houston, CraneWorks provides new and used equipment, manufacturer-backed and trained service, extensive parts inventories for all makes and a modern rental fleet. Industries served include the energy sector, municipal and infrastructure construction, residential construction, foundations, precast, material handling, commercial lighting and signage, governmental and utilities.

Along with the traditional equipment segments, on a regional basis, CraneWorks provides specific market expertise for fluids management and hydro-excavation, railway service, and aerial platform.




