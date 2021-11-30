Jon Henry

CraneWorks Inc. announced the acquisition of Midwest Crane Repair LLC. When the deal officially closes on Jan. 4, 2022, Midwest Crane Repair will be rebranded as CraneWorks St. Louis and become the company's ninth nationwide location.

Founded in 2002, CraneWorks consistently expanded its offerings and footprint in all things lifting. Midwest Crane Repair has operated in the St. Louis area since its founding in 2013 and quickly became known as the area's de facto group to call for top tier crane technicians, the company said.

This acquisition represents a big win for both companies' customers in Missouri, Illinois and the surrounding areas. The agreement enhances CraneWorks' ability to provide top notch support while expanding the footprint of its rapidly growing service and parts offerings.

Midwest Crane Repair will retain its existing staff and management so its customers can continue receiving the same level of expertise and support that they've come to expect, the companies said.

"This acquisition represents our commitment to continue to provide best in class service in an expanded territory," said Keith Ayers, CEO of CraneWorks. "For the past several years, we hired and trained some of the best crane technicians in the industry and quickly became known as the go-to provider when our customers need their equipment back up and running.

"The team at Midwest Crane Repair built a reputation in the region by performing top quality work with the sense of urgency that the crane market demands, making them a perfect fit for the CraneWorks team."

"At MCR, we have always tried to go the extra mile for our customers," said Jon Henry, owner of Midwest Crane Repair. "We understand that downtime at a job site can be costly, or worse, damage our relationship with one of our customers. Therefore, we take a personal approach and a vested interest in getting our customers' equipment back up and running as soon as possible.

"I see this same theory of operation at CraneWorks. Keith Ayers and David Collis have built a respected company through hard work and dedication to the industry. I could not envision a better fit for myself and my team at MCR than to be a part of the CraneWorks family. CraneWorks St. Louis will still provide best-in-class service to our customers in the Midwest, but we will now be able to offer considerably more.

'We will have direct access to multiple crane manufacturer lines for new machines, rentals, parts and software. Additionally, our existing customers will be able to lean on the rest of the CraneWorks team in areas of the country where historically we were not able to provide service."

For more information, visit www.Crane-Works.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

