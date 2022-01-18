The Grove GRT8100 rough-terrain crane has a capacity of 110 tons and up to 240 ft. of reach when the 154 ft. main boom is fitted with its full complement of jib and intermediate lattice section.

Indonesian gold mining business PT Arafura Surya Alam (ASA) has purchased its first Grove crane: a GRT8100, which will be used to support a major program of construction work for the company, along with regular mine operation and plant maintenance duties.

The new rough-terrain crane will be based at ASA's Kotabunan site in East Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi.

The GRT8100 was sold to ASA by Manitowoc's Indonesian dealer for Grove rough-terrain cranes, Cranserco.

ASA chose the Grove GRT8100 to meet its need for a robust 110 ton capacity rough-terrain crane with the ability to work in tight spaces, offer excellent maneuverability and be supported by an in-country dealer with parts, service, training and technical support.

One of the first tasks for the crane will be to support construction of several new facilities on the mine site. These include an on-site warehouse, fuel station, staff accommodation and processing plant.

Once this work is completed, the GRT8100 will remain on site and support general operations at both the mining and processing sides of the business. Crucially, the crane also will be able to handle the 72 ton transformers in place at the mine's operations to ensure these vital pieces of equipment are maintained regularly to keep the jobsite running.

Franklin Chandra Pragnyono Seto, supply chain superintendent at ASA, said the strength and quality of the Grove RT crane brought a lot of confidence to the site.

"This is the first time we have commissioned a Grove crane and we are very impressed with the GRT8100's ease of operation and safety features," he said. "We needed a robust crane which could offer versatility to support a range of different tasks from construction to day-to-day mining operation.

"The GRT8100 was the perfect fit for us in terms of its capacity and all-round capabilities and we know we can rely on it to deliver."

The Grove GRT8100 rough-terrain crane has a capacity of 110 tons and up to 240 ft. of reach when the 154 ft. main boom is fitted with its full complement of jib and intermediate lattice section. Power comes from a Cummins QSB6.7L engine, which powers the crane's strong line pull, powerful hoists and impressive lifting performance.

There's control and efficiency too, with an ECO mode for operations and Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS) overseeing all functionality and ensuring efficiency on the job site, the manufacturer said.

Like all Grove GRT models, the GRT8100 is backed with a two-year standard warranty. Additionally, Cranserco stationed one of its technicians on site with ASA for two weeks after commissioning to provide training to all operators and maintenance crews ensuring proficiency in the use and maintenance of the GRT8100.

ASA is a subsidiary of PT J Resources Nusantara (JRN). The crane supplied to ASA is the third GRT8100 to be delivered to Indonesia.

This latest model was delivered and commissioned on site by Cranserco with operation and maintenance groups from the ASA team undertaking practical and theory classes conducted by the Cranserco training instructors.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

