Crews are constructing a new, modern bridge for traffic on Burbank Boulevard to cross over Interstate 5 in Burbank. The bridge is scheduled to open to traffic by late 2021, weather permitting.

The greater length of the new bridge will allow crews to widen I-5 to construct carpool lanes in both directions on I-5.

For motorists traveling on Burbank Boulevard over I-5, the new bridge will feature a total of 10 lanes, with five lanes in each direction — three lanes in each direction for through traffic and two lanes in each direction as turning lanes for vehicles about to enter I-5. The bridge will have a bike lane and a wide sidewalk on the south side of the bridge (next to the eastbound lanes of Burbank Boulevard).

HOV lanes will be constructed on I-5. In addition, I-5 will be realigned to reduce a curve, which will increase drivers' sight distance on the freeway and enhance safety.

New I-5 on-ramps and off-ramps at Burbank Boulevard will be constructed in a "diamond interchange" pattern, and will replace loop ramps, which formerly existed at this location.

Pile-driving operations have begun to construct the foundation of the western abutment (end wall) of the new bridge. At the left side is the Burbank Boulevard railroad overpass. The new I-5 bridge will extend Burbank Boulevard from the railroad overpass, at left, crossing over I-5.

