Construction crews working for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reached a critical milestone on a crucial Phoenix project, which also served as an educational endeavor.

The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project team demolished the old 48th Street and Broadway Road bridges as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is ADOT's largest urban freeway reconstruction project to date.

Crews laid more than 1 ft. of aggregate on top of the pavement directly under the bridges to serve as a protective layer during the bridge removal process.

Crews utilized excavators with a munching attachment to break down the concrete bridge deck and excavators with a shearing attachment were used to cut the existing girders. The steel girders were cut into sections less than 38 ft. in length and were then hauled away from the project site for proper disposal. The removal of these three existing bridges took two days.

ADOT used this portion of the project to conduct its "Ready to Rubble: The Ultimate Bridge Takedown" event, where engineering students from around the state were invited so they can see how what they learn in the classroom has a real-world impact. They had an opportunity to ask ADOT engineers and industry professionals questions about the construction and removal process of the outgoing bridges.

"Engineering students today are the ones who will shape and change the world around us," said Robert Samour, ADOT's senior deputy state engineer of major projects. "They're the ones who will solve problems and build things that will benefit people's everyday lives. Having these students see how roadway bridges are removed will be an important part of their learning process."

"The bottom line is that this is a huge opportunity for engineering students and others to see how a signature project for the Phoenix-Metro area goes from a visual concept to a structural reality," said Randy Everett, division administrator of ADOT's Central District.

"This is far beyond textbooks and theory," Everett added. "It opens aspiring engineers to the possibilities of how rewarding this career could be."

This event marked a farewell to the old bridges that motorists drove on for nearly six decades to make way for new ones.

Before demolition activities, ADOT and the developer conducted an inspection of the bridge prior to the removal process to commence the demolition.

Next, construction crews closed I-10 in both directions. During this closure, the existing condition of the pavement under the bridges were inspected and documented prior to the bridge removal to ensure the roadway did not get damaged during the removal process.

These new, modern bridges are ready to meet the growing number of Arizona motorists in the valley, which is expected to increase by 25 percent by 2040.

Aspiring Arizona engineers had an opportunity to see how their field of study affects everyone.

Everett said engineering students have continued to show interest in learning about how projects such as the I-10 Broadway Curve are conceptualized and delivered. Last year, Everett invited students to tour the construction area. Since then, he said interest has grown with more students wanting to tour the site and learn about it from industry professionals.

"We need engineers," ADOT Major Projects Construction Manager Julie Gadsby said. "It is important for young people to see the significant role these professionals play in building for the future. This is a rewarding industry. Whether you are a man or a woman, we need people to step up to the challenge to ensure we continue to innovate and move forward."

