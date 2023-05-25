Bailey-Harris Construction of Auburn, Ala., serves as the general contractor and the design firm is Davis Architects, a nationally recognized architecture firm headquartered in Birmingham. (Bailey-Harris photo)

Young students in Hartselle, Ala., will soon have a new place to learn. Construction is under way on a $38 million replacement for Crestline Elementary School, which has served the community for more than six decades.

"The enrollment within the city has continued to increase," said Crestline Elementary School principal Karissa Lang. "Due to the age of the building, along with required renovations, the board determined a new building was needed."

In September 2022, Hartselle City Schools hosted a long-awaited groundbreaking for the new facility. Lang noted the original wing of the school, built in 1958, had only 10 classrooms.

"During the next school year, a cafeteria was added. Additional classroom wings were added in 1962, 1972, 1985 and 2000. The new school is being built to accommodate all the Pre-K from around the city. The use of the remaining portion of the old building has not yet been determined."

Student capacity is for 1,000 students. There will be 62 full-size classrooms, along with a large gym, library and other smaller rooms/offices for special area personnel. The school also will have space for an outdoor classroom and dining area.

The project is being funded through a bond secured through the city. The new school will be one level, with just more than 105,000 square footage. Bailey-Harris Construction of Auburn, Ala., serves as the general contractor and the design firm is Davis Architects, a nationally recognized architecture firm headquartered in Birmingham.

"Because construction is taking place next door to the existing school, it's been awesome to watch the entire process, from dirt work to foundation to walls," said Lang. "The equipment used, along with the amount of manpower, has been amazing. I can't wait to see the finished project. I check on the project every day. I have a great viewpoint from one of the doorways at school."

The project is 40 percent complete and is not without its share of challenges.

"Building it beside the existing school, along with the fact that we are located in the middle of the neighborhood, has made parking, deliveries, etc. difficult," said Rocky Smith, facilities and operations for Hartselle City Schools. "Space is limited."

Wet conditions also have been a factor.

"It has rained an average of three days per week; therefore, we have lost 43 days of construction. It has created somewhat of a mud bog around the entire site, but the construction crew brought in gravel and other equipment to maneuver the process."

The walls are currently being finished on the last two classroom wings, along with the front office. Crews are preparing to roof the completed wings. Foundations have already been completed. The roof install, interior finishes, installation of equipment and the framing of interior walls remain, along with awnings, parking lots and storm drains.

Regarding site work, crews did encounter one unexpected issue.

"A vein of rocks below the surface was much larger than originally planned," said Smith. "It took months to chip away."

Most of the dirt excavated for foundations has remained on site. The project also calls for demolition.

"Two classroom wings will be removed from the existing building, along with one of the parking lots," Smith said. "Both wings will be abated during the asbestos removal process. The Pre-K drop off/pickup lane will not be able to be completed until the wings are demolished."

Jonathon Knight, senior superintendent of Bailey-Harris, said already 250,000 cu. yds. of material has been moved. Heavy machinery on site includes dozers, an excavator, dump trucks, a reach lift, boom lift, scissor lift and skid steer. Concrete and cinder block have been the main materials used.

The building will be brick exterior with a shingled roof. Interior finishes include VCT in hallways, classrooms and a cafeteria. Polished concrete will be used in the main entrance, with carpet in the administration office and library.

Construction began October 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in time for students to move into the new space in August 2024. Lang said the children, parents and staff are counting the days until the doors open.

"Everyone is ready to move. We are all excited about the larger gym and cafeteria, along with the needed additional classrooms." CEG

