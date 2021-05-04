Our Main Office
Tue May 04, 2021 - West Edition #10
Construction crews building the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road southbound HOV project have found a way to speed up their construction schedule. It means another change is coming for travelers exiting to Tacoma's city center.
Crews from Guy F. Atkinson Construction began moving the location for southbound I-5 exit 133 north to the vicinity of the Port of Tacoma Road overpass. Travelers headed to I-705 and SR 7 will use the same exit and temporary collector/distributor lane as travelers exiting to Portland Avenue and Bay Street.
Once finished, the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road southbound HOV project will connect high-occupancy-vehicle lanes to Interstate 5 and SR 16 in Tacoma.
The project also:
Construction/Highway Details:
Moving the exit location has the potential to speed up progress on the project. By creating a work zone next to the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge, crews may be able complete work sooner and move travelers onto the bridge by late summer instead of later this fall.