Crews Find Way to Speed Up Construction On I-5 Project

Tue May 04, 2021 - West Edition #10
WSDOT


Crews from Guy F. Atkinson Construction began moving the location for southbound I-5 exit 133 north to the vicinity of the Port of Tacoma Road overpass. Moving the exit location has the potential to speed up progress on the project. By creating a work zone next to the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge, crews may be able complete work sooner and move travelers onto the bridge by late summer instead of later this fall. Part of the project calls for the removal of the 1962 I-5 bridges over the Puyallup River.

Construction crews building the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road southbound HOV project have found a way to speed up their construction schedule. It means another change is coming for travelers exiting to Tacoma's city center.

Construction Details

Once finished, the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road southbound HOV project will connect high-occupancy-vehicle lanes to Interstate 5 and SR 16 in Tacoma.

The project also:

  • Builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge;
  • Rebuilds the L Street overpass across I-5;
  • Replaces the original I-5 roadway surface from McKinley Avenue to Portland Avenue;
  • Upgrades signing, lighting and traffic data sensors;
  • Improves storm water collection and treatment facilities;
  • Removes the old 1962 I-5 bridges over the Puyallup River.

Construction/Highway Details:

  • The new decision point for travelers headed to Tacoma's city center exit is 2 mi. before the actual exit.
  • Drivers headed to Tacoma's city center exit 133 will need to be in the right lane of southbound I-5 in Fife before the Port of Tacoma Road exit 136. Signs will be placed to alert travelers as they approach the new decision point.
  • The temporary exit will be in place through spring 2021.

Read more about...

Infrastructure Roadwork WASHINGTON Washington State Department of Transportation






