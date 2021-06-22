A crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Ottawa County uses a front-end loader to clear debris from State Route 163 in Marblehead. The route and four others were closed due to flooding and debris on the roadways following a storm on May 28.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews worked through the night to reopen five state routes in Ottawa County that were closed due to flooding and debris on the roadways following a storm on May 28.

The storm brought wind and rain to the Lake Erie area resulting in flooding and debris on the highways. ODOT crews used plow blades, front-mounted sweeper brooms and front-end loaders to remove logs, rocks and other debris from the roadway. Larger trees were cut in order to remove them.

On State Route 53 in Catawba, ODOT crews helped return several tons of sand and stone to the Pebble Beach area and helped road crews in the village of Marblehead remove driftwood, rocks and sand from the roadway and return it to beach areas.

