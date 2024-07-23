Photo courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority After the northbound mainlanes are complete, the project team will move to Segment 3, the final section from MoPac to Loop 360, towards the end of summer.

Throughout the summer, the 183 North Mobility Project will be facilitating a gradual traffic shift along both the southbound and northbound U.S. 183 mainlanes to allow crews to focus on work on the outside lanes of the project and open four continuous lanes to traffic in each direction.

The project team will be opening sections of the fourth lane gradually over time. Each night, an additional 3,000 ft. to 4,000 ft. of roadway will shift traffic to the inside and open a fourth lane to traffic. The project team started Segment 1 on the southbound mainlanes at Loop 360 in early June then will switch to Segment 2 on the northbound mainlanes. After the northbound mainlanes are complete, the project team will move to Segment 3, the final section from MoPac to Loop 360, towards the end of summer.

A plan is in place to make sure that the shifting of traffic and opening the additional lane positively impacts the flow of traffic in a safe and organized way. During the traffic shift drivers can anticipate gaining a lane in the direction of travel over time.

About 183 North Mobility Project

The 183 North Mobility Project aims to improve mobility, reduce congestion and provide more reliable travel times for transit and emergency responders along the 9-mi. stretch of U.S. 183 between SH 45 North and MoPac. The project includes the construction of two express lanes in each direction and the addition of a general-purpose lane to bring the number of non-tolled lanes to four in each direction. Express lane direct connectors will be constructed with MoPac to the south. The project also includes operational improvements to southbound MoPac, new shared use path connections, new sidewalks and cross-street connections for bicycles/pedestrians. When completed, those looking to bypass traffic congestion have a choice to use the 183 North Express Lanes. Drivers who prefer not to pay a toll will still have the option to use the improved non-tolled general-purpose lanes.

About Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is a local, independent government agency created in 2002 to develop, deliver, operate and maintain high-quality roadways and related transportation solutions. The Mobility Authority operates 183A Toll, 290 Toll, the 71 Toll Lane, the MoPac Express Lane, the 45SW Toll Road and the 183 Toll Road. The agency also is constructing the Barton Skyway Ramp Relief, 183A Phase III, 183 North Mobility Projects.

For more information about the Mobility Authority, visit www.MobilityAuthority.com

Photo courtesy of Mobile Authority

