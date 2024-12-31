The $41.3M Randy Owen Center for Performing Arts project at Jacksonville State University is nearing completion, with a 1,000-seat performance hall, recording studio, and educational wing. Crews faced challenges due to complex construction needs but have made significant progress. The project pays tribute to country music star Randy Owen and aims to enhance JSU's arts program.

Photo courtesy of P&C Construction Equipment on the job includes numerous excavators, a dozer, skid steers, several high-reach forklifts, a crane and drilling rigs.

Envisioned as a beacon of creativity, the Randy Owen Center for Performing Arts at Jacksonville State University (JSU) will pay tribute to the beloved country music star when it opens late next year.

The $41.3 million project, located on the school's campus in Jacksonville, Ala., includes construction of the much-anticipated Phil and Denise Webb Performance Hall.

Photo courtesy of P&C Construction

"The main challenge for crews is the complexity of the building, along with all the theatrical and audio/visual systems to be incorporated," said Mike Brown, P&C Construction project manager. "The renovation portion will include a new recording studio, which is a critical and specialized construction, in terms of acoustics. Every system and structural member is evaluated for its acoustical properties and sound transmission."

Also known as "The ROC," the project honors one of JSU's most distinguished alumni and will enable the university to address the needs of students, whose performances will play a key role in their professional preparation. The additional roughly 51,000 sq. ft. of existing space (the ROC educational wing) will include a 400-seat recital hall, rehearsal hall, backstage suites and classrooms, along with meeting and office space.

Brown said the site itself was a concern as work got under way, because the ground was not suitable to support the structure without additional engineering measures.

"The existing structure had to be stabilized for the excavation by installing helical piers around the foundations next to the work," he said. "We utilized rammed aggregate piers to support the foundations of the project. We have also utilized these piers underneath a 200-foot HVAC tunnel that's underground beneath the building.

"We had to excavate, install piers, waterproof, then form and pour the tunnel before we could build the pad," Brown added. "All this, while coordinating the install of the rest of the RAPs. It's a lot like an iceberg, in that you can't see all the work that's underneath the surface."

Workers have made significant progress to date, with construction expected to be completed by December 2025.

"We were able to start the renovation a little ahead of the sitework, due to weather and site conditions," said Brown. "That helped get us in a good place for the renovation."

According to Brown, the 1,000-seat performance hall is central to the construction.

"It involves all the systems of the project," he said. "The performance hall is where the parabolic slab is located. It's also the location of the 200-foot underground HVAC tunnel. The hall will include theatrical rigging, sound booth, catwalks above, large, suspended sound reflectors for performance acoustics, fixed theatrical seats and a balcony behind the performance platform for choral performances. There will be a 27-foot projection screen for viewings, as well."

Currently, crews are installing utilities and site drainage, pouring floor slabs, building masonry walls, setting steel and performing the rough-in of electrical and mechanical systems. They have already completed the tunnel and performance seating floor.

Photo courtesy of K W Raines Associates Inc.

"The tunnel had its coordination challenges, and the seating floor is both a parabolic and curved surface with waterproofing and drainage underneath that couldn't be punctured while forming," said Brown. "Those were both critical and precise portions of the project we're glad to have completed. Webb Concrete was a great partner in helping to get these accomplished."

Regarding milestones, "The one we're currently working toward is the masonry wall completion of the hexagon around the performance hall. Next will be the roof completion and then the HVAC startup."

Work on the recording studio has gone according to plan.

"We demolished the existing wall finishes and mechanical systems to install new," said Brown. "An interesting portion of the renovation is the fact that the HVAC units serving the recording studio are located two levels above in the attic and are ducted down to reduce noise transmission to the studio."

Early work on the project included some minor abatement in the existing space and the removal of hardscapes. Workers also took down trees to allow for the new exterior stairs and parking for the west lot.

Equipment on the job includes numerous excavators, a dozer, skid steers, several high-reach forklifts, a crane and drilling rigs. Concrete, grout pumps and hydro-mobile scaffolding are the chief materials.

For the performance hall, "This is primarily a masonry structure, with steel supporting the floor and balcony seating and also spanning the roof," said Brown. "It will have a brick, precast, manufactured stone and Eifs veneer."

Brown noted that carrying out new construction and a renovation is nothing new for his team.

"P&C is a contractor with a diverse portfolio, so we have a lot of experience to draw from, which is great for this project. We're based in Chattanooga, Tenn., but our owners and a good percentage of the employees live in Alabama."

Brown admitted that starting sitework in January proved challenging, with the weather posing its share of issues.

"We set up detention ponds and dewatering wells prior to excavation to help manage the water levels in the excavations, to allow us to work and maintain ground water levels for the existing structures."

Dealing with underground utilities in a city street also proved difficult.

"You never know what you're going to get when you start excavating. We did have several items to replace and dodge when installing the utilities. KW Raines had to shoehorn the water and fire vaults in their location."

K W Raines Associates Inc. of Henagar, Ala., is responsible for the site grading, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, domestic and fire main water lines, site and building concrete work and asphalt paving.

"Challenges on this job are poor soil ground conditions, unsuitable soil and a high water table," said company president Kenny Raines. "Also, the underground concrete return air tunnel, excavated 12 to 14 feet with ground water coming in constantly, required two 2-inch pumps running all the time until concrete was poured."

Workers are installing storm sewer and grading the west parking lot, which requires 4 ft. of undercutting. Key tasks remaining include box culvert installation on the east side, sewer relocations, site and building concrete work and paving.

Photo courtesy of P&C Construction

Concrete work consists of bowl-shaped floors, a monolithic tunnel, footings, curb and gutter, retaining walls, interior and exterior stairs and paving. Approximately 10,000 to 11,000 cu. yds. of dirt will be moved during construction, depending on how much bad soil crews encounter.

According to Raines, the work can be trying but rewarding in the end.

"It's an honor to be involved in building the Performing Arts Center for Randy Owen. It's great that he's giving back to the school and students."

The Fort Payne native, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a JSU Board of Trustee, was among those turning out for the official groundbreaking attended by Gov. Kay Ivey and JSU president Don C. Killingsworth Jr.

"The Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts will provide our students and faculty an appropriate venue to showcase their talents," said Killingsworth in a letter posted on the school's website. "JSU has long been recognized as a birthplace for outstanding musicians and performers, chief among them Mr. Randy Owen. The addition of this world-class facility will take JSU to the next level, rivaling any arts programs in the nation." CEG

Today's top stories