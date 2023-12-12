(L-R) are Ken Butz, Tadano; Dan Melnyk, Tadano; Joel Hunt, Cropac; Michael Karaaslan, DMD Building Systems; Bill Finkle, Cropac; Andy Whitehouse, Cropac; Justin Andrews, Tadano; and Louis Francescutti, Tadano.

Cropac Equipment has been serving the heavy equipment needs of Canadian contractors since 1977, and it recently purchased the first GT-800XL-2 in Canada.

Cropac is Tadano's distributor for Canada, and this new 80-ton truck crane (5-section 154.3 ft. power boom, 33.1 ft. / 58.1 ft. bi‐fold jib, self-removable counterweight, max speed 105 kmh) will be an excellent addition to its fleet, the company said.

Tadano announced two new truck crane models (120-ton GT-1200XL-2 and the 80-ton GT-800XL-2) at ConExpo earlier this year, and Cropac looks forward to this ideal budget taxi crane being popular all over Canada.

Andy Whitehouse, Cropac general manager of Tadano and Kobelco products, shared his enthusiasm for the new GT-800XL-2,

"Everyone knows the quality of Tadano cranes, and this new truck crane will be a great fit for our customers and the truck crane industry in Canada. Plus, the 80-ton rental market is popular throughout Canada. This machine was presold well before arriving to Cropac.

"The GT-800XL-2's new owner, Michael Karaaslan of DMD Building Systems, is excited to get the unit to work within their existing crane fleet and experience the reliability and low cost of ownership that Tadano has brought to the North American crane market for decades."

Tadano America Regional Business Manager Justin Andrews added, "I would like to congratulate Cropac on purchasing the first of Tadano's new GT-800XL-2 truck crane in Canada. The GT-800XL-2 is an outstanding crane, and it will be a perfect budget taxi crane for Cropac's extensive customer base."

With low axle weights, narrow transport width and long boom designs, the new Tadano truck cranes can easily get special permitting for transport — making them ideal for taxi crane service. The GT-800XL-2 is designed to provide customers with superior utilization, return on investment and lower cost of ownership. Built with many of the same field-proven, reliable components as GR Series rough terrain cranes, these new models offer the same high quality and rugged durability that Tadano customers have come to expect.

Tadano America Vice President of Sales Ken Butz is pleased the new 80-ton truck crane will debut in Canada with Cropac.

"All of us at Tadano America Corp are extremely proud to have Cropac as our partner to help launch the new Tadano truck crane lineup in North America. Tadano's history of providing excellent quality crane products together with Cropac's dedication to providing excellent service makes this a winning combination and a great value for our customers in Canada."

