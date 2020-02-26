LBX Company LLC announced the addition of CRW Corp. as the dealer for Link-Belt hydraulic excavators and parts in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Carlisle branch is located at 7096 Carlisle Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015, (717) 795-0700.

This location will serve the following counties in Pennsylvania: Adams, Centre, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union and York.

For more information, contact Andre Parent, earthmoving division sales manager at aparent@woodscrw.com or Rob Reed, earthmoving territory manager at rreed@woodscrw.com.

For more information on LBX Company, visit lbxco.com.

For more information on CRW Corp., visit https://www.woodscrw.com