CTE (Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company) announced June 2 that Matt Nazzaro has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer and will oversee the daily management of the company, effective July 1. Ed Weisiger Jr., the family-owned company's third generation of leadership, will remain serving as chief executive officer and chair of CTE's board.

"Matt [Nazzaro] has been deeply involved with setting and executing our strategy, helping us achieve significant growth and operating results," said Weisiger. "Most importantly, Matt is a steward of our culture and values, and I am confident his talents will position us for another 95 years of success."

Nazzaro joined CTE in 2016 as vice president and chief financial officer after holding leadership roles at GE Capital for eight years. Nazzaro has an MBA in finance, strategy and entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

"This company strives to be a trusted partner to its customers, employees and communities, and serving in this capacity is an honor and a responsibility I don't take lightly," said Nazzaro. "I'm looking forward to continuing my work with the Weisiger family, our outstanding board and the rest of the incredible team we've assembled."

About CTE

Founded in 1926, CTE sells, rents and services construction and material handling equipment, truck engines, and engineered and power generation systems. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. The CTE family of brands includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, Carolina Cat Power Systems, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, SITECH Horizon, Power Products & Solutions and BlueSkye Automation.

CTE was named as a U.S. Best Managed Company in 2021 and 2022, a designation sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

