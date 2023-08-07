Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon August 07, 2023 - National Edition
There is a labor shortage in the construction industry — and it's not exactly breaking news. Headlines declare that "nobody wants to work anymore" — but is this explanation really at the root of what's a longstanding, industry-wide issue?
Amid the "Great Resignation," as Baby Boomers retire and Gen Z workers reject the long hours of the construction industry, it's more important than ever to examine the causes of this unprecedented labor shortage and explore potential solutions.
Numerous companies are feeling the pressure, especially in the skilled trades, and many have not yet been able to solve their workforce woes. After increasing pay and flexibility with little to no results, a lot of companies find themselves asking — is our company culture to blame?
During an education session titled "Culture in Construction — Is It Really That Bad?" at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, speaker and construction industry advocate Wally Adamchik walked through the reasons why the answer to that question is both yes and no.
The good news is that industry-wide survey results indicate the construction industry's culture issue may not be so bad, according to the 2019 People in Construction Report, said Adamchik. In fact, 83 percent of people say that they would reapply for their current position, and 73 percent of people say that they are happy at work. However, these results are not good enough to sustain successful growth and project execution, according to Adamchik. In addition, there is a significant divide between project management in the office and field supervision on the job site.
In the office, 81 percent of employees say that they have a close friend at work — in the field only 50 percent of employees share that sentiment. On top of that, 75 percent of office workers feel that they can maintain a reasonable work-life balance, while again only 50 percent of field employees feel that they can maintain a reasonable work-life balance.
Rather than list off more statistics about the industry's labor shortage, many leaders want information about creating a more long-lasting and motivated labor force. There are several concrete actions that can be taken to improve company culture and keep workers happy, and companies should act now to avoid losing more of their employees.
The labor shortage isn't exclusive to the construction industry, and these actions can be implemented in any workplace. Even organizations with good company culture can implement some of these changes to elevate employee experience:
While there are several improvements that would benefit the construction industry's culture, and company culture in general, the survey results show that the situation may not be as bad as advertised. There are several actions that employers can take to improve company culture, from enforcing values to bringing employees together. Even small actions make a big difference, and there is no better time to start than now.