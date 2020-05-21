--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Curb Roller Manufacturing Brings Portability, Operator Comfort With Eel Screed 6100

Thu May 21, 2020 - National Edition
Curb Rollers Manufacturing


The design of the Eel Screed 6100 from Curb Roller Manufacturing allows contractors, rental customers and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods. The Eel Screed 6100 provides a comfortable, reliable option for concrete flatwork, which is often back breaking and exhausting. An electric screeding tool helps eliminate costly potential worker injuries that might come from a hands-and-knees board screeding method.

Curb Roller Manufacturing, a world leader in shaped concrete roller screeds, introduces the Eel Screed 6100, a corded roller screed designed for operator comfort and easy transportation.

The design of the Eel Screed 6100 allows contractors, rental customers and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods, according to the manufacturer.

The Eel Screed features a direct drive system, eliminating troublesome pulleys and linkage belts and adding to the unit's ease of maintenance. A variable speed control, ergonomically integrated into the unit's handle, allows working speeds between 0 to 300 rpm and provides ease of operation to adjust for different slump conditions or delivery rates.

A single button directional change allows for fast and easy directional adjustments in confined areas or complex pours and the multi-position handle accommodates three positions for enhanced operator comfort.

The electric-powered Eel Screed requires a 120-volt, 60-hertz outlet or generator. Internal cord storage provides for easy machine transport and protects the cord from damage.

"The Eel Screed provides an economical, feature-rich solution for concrete contractors," said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager. "The system offers the bonus features and ease of use Curb Roller is known for, but at an economical price point."

With a lightweight design and a folding handle, the Eel Screed is easy to transport. The one-pin connection on the stainless-steel shaft and screed ends allows for fast setup, enabling operators to get to their next job site as quickly as possible.

Once onsite, operators simply insert the screed ends into SCH40 4-inch aluminum pipe and plug the system into a power source. The Eel Screed 6100 offers ease of operation for all experience levels. It provides a comfortable, reliable option for concrete flatwork, which is often back breaking and exhausting. An electric screeding tool helps eliminate potential worker injuries that might come from a hands-and-knees board screeding method.

The Eel Screed design includes a heavy-duty kickstand to avoid setting the unit in wet concrete or dust, which can be detrimental to the longevity of the machine. The Eel Screed's premier all-steel housing protects the motor and electrical components inside from moisture, concrete and accidental impact, increasing the life of the machine.

For more information, call 785/467-3132 or visit www.curbroller.com.



