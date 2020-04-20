Curb Roller Manufacturing offers the Curb Roller CM4000, a single-operator machine for shaping concrete for curb and gutter work. The CM4000 reduces the labor of shaping curb and gutter pours, allowing crews to complete work up to twice as fast as manual methods or face forming.

Curb Roller Manufacturing, a world leader in shaped concrete roller screeds, offers the Curb Roller CM4000, a single-operator machine for shaping concrete for curb and gutter work. The CM4000 reduces the labor of shaping curb and gutter pours, allowing crews to complete work up to twice as fast as manual methods or face forming, according to the manufacturer.

The Curb Roller CM4000 is most commonly used for curb and gutter projects ranging from 50 to 5,000 linear ft., and can be used on jobs of all types and sizes, including patch and repair jobs. The system also has been widely accepted as an efficient method to tackle small v-gutter and flume projects.

Customers can choose from more than 25 pre-designed drum profiles or fit the unit with a custom drum made to their project's specifications.

"The Curb Roller concept was invented in 2007 by concrete contractors looking for a way to reduce the need for highly skilled laborers," said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager.

"This patented system can cut labor on curb and gutter projects by up to 75 percent and pay for itself in just 1,200 feet. It's changing the way curb and gutter work is done."

The CM4000 gives large and small contractors the ability to do a broader scope of work without having to invest in large, expensive equipment, according to the manufacturer. Because the drums can be easily switched out, contractors can offer multiple curb styles after investing in the base machine.

The single-operator machine takes most of the back-breaking work out of curb and gutter work, all while producing a consistent, high-quality finished product. The equipment is intuitive to use, making it accessible for workers who might not have as much experience.

The CM4000 has a guide ring that runs on the inside of forms, ensuring a uniform curb every time.

The handle has a variable speed and directional control, which gives the operator ultimate control of the machine. Since moisture and slump levels vary between truckloads, this flexibility allows the spin speed to be adjusted on the fly to accommodate the changing material conditions. Dry concrete with a low slump requires the drum to run more quickly for optimal results.

The ergonomic design of the CM4000 includes a pivoting handle which provides a comfortable offset control tailored to the height of the operator. The operator can stand outside of the framework and walk parallel to the form with the handlebars remaining parallel to the drum no matter the position. This offset design creates the leverage that the machine needs to allow for one man operation.

The unit operates off hydraulic power which provides the needed torque to efficiently drive the shaped drums. The machine can operate off of Curb Roller Manufacturing's Hydra-Pack, which delivers two-way directional flow of 5-8 gpm with adjustable psi and a max of 2250 psi. The machine also can be hooked to any other hydraulic power source, such as a skid steer, mini excavator or tractor.

The CM4000 weighs 160 lbs. with a standard stock drum, making it manageable for one or two people to load into a truck.

The CM4000 accommodates specialty and custom drums designed to fit the need of any DOT or municipal applications. Contractors can contact Curb Roller Manufacturing with their curb and gutter specifications — such as curb height, curb head, top radius and more — and engineers will draft a custom drum design to meet the specifications.

The CM4000 has an adjustable standard frame that will accommodate up to 3 ft. of tube. An extended frame — for wider sidewalk kits or small v-gutter frames — allows users to screed up to 6 ft. wide. An optional monolithic kit offers a float pan assembly to easily shape monolithic curb, storage unit lips and other shapes.

"We have multiple profiles on hand to meet the various specifications states and cities might need," Ulmer said. "We can ship those to customers overnight, if needed. And if anything besides those standard profiles is requested, we're here to help design a solution. We pride ourselves on making the seemingly impossible pour possible."

Other products in the Curb Roller Manufacturing lineup include the Batt Screed, Eel Screed, HydraScreed and Hydra-Pack systems. Other accessories for the CM4000 include custom drums, matching curb tools and a hose extension kit.

For more information, call 785/467-3132 or visit www.curbroller.com.