The Batt Screed 6000 is a lightweight, versatile roller screed that operates with no cords, hoses or fumes, offering enhanced mobility, precision and efficiency to contractors of all sizes.

Curb Roller Manufacturing, a world leader in shaped concrete roller screeds, offers the Batt Screed 6000 battery-powered roller screed.

The lightweight, versatile roller screed operates with no cords, hoses or fumes, offering enhanced mobility, precision and efficiency to contractors of all sizes, according to the manufacturer.

The Batt Screed eliminates the hassle of working around a cord and the added weight of an engine mounted on the screed.

The unit gets its power from a removable and rechargeable 60-volt lithium ion DeWalt FLEXVOLT battery. Contractors may be familiar with this line of batteries and their versatile use in smaller or heavy-duty cordless tools like hammer drills or cutoff saws. One fully charged battery is estimated to screed off 1,800-2,500 sq. ft., depending on the slump and pipe length.

By eliminating an auxiliary power source, the Batt Screed 6000 can be operated almost anywhere. Unlike gas, electric and hydraulic roller screeds, the Batt Screed eliminates exhaust fumes, power cords and the need for hydraulic power sources, making it practical for indoor operation or use in tight spaces.

The Batt Screed easily accommodates jobs from 3 to 22 ft. with expandable tube inserts, making it highly versatile. This flexibility makes it ideal for both small and large jobs including bike trails, golf cart paths, garage pads, shed floors, grain bin pads and parking lots.

"Our Curb Roller team is continuously looking to lead the industry with products that make customers more profitable," said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager. "We don't design ‘me too' products. We provide the tools that contractors want, with the features that allow them to get more jobs done."

Because roller screeds spin the concrete into shape versus vibrating the concrete, larger aggregate, and more of it, remains near the surface of the slab, providing increased structural integrity. Conversely, vibrating screeds use vibration to form the concrete which often causes the aggregate to fall to the bottom of the slab, leaving the concrete more open to spalling.

With a lightweight design and a folding handle, the Batt Screed 6000 is easy to operate and transport. The smart and simple design includes an adjustable right- or left-hand speed control, variable speed in both high and low ranges, and a three-position handle that allows for a more ergonomic operation for operators.

The multi-position handle gives operators more versatility when it comes to obstacles or limiting factors during a pour. For example, if a contractor is pouring a driveway, they can position the handle outward to allow them to walk outside of the forms.

The Batt Screed design includes a heavy-duty kickstand that enables the operator to leave the screed free-standing during a pour. Other screeds that don't have this feature risk being set in wet concrete or dust, which can be detrimental to the operation of the machine, according to the manufacturer. The kickstand increases the cleanliness and longevity of the unit.

The Batt Screed's kickstand and handle fold and lock away for compact and lightweight transport without removing the battery, reducing the risk of broken parts during transport. The Batt Screed features strong connection points that help prevent unnecessary wear or breakage.

The single pin connection on both ends allows the operator to remove the pipe from the handles in less than 60 seconds. The quick assembly and break down of the Batt Screed enhance productivity enabling contractors to complete more projects each day.

"Time is money on any construction project," Ulmer said. "The faster a contractor can complete the job and get on to the next jobsite, the more profitable they can be. The Batt Screed addresses that challenge and so much more."

The Batt Screed's all-steel housing protects the motor and electrical components inside from moisture, concrete and accidental impact, and an access door protects the battery from dirt and debris.

For more information, call 785/467-3132 or visit www.curbroller.com.