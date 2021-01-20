Contractors in Texas preparing to create an entire street with just one pass of Curb Roller Manufacturing’s custom drum and Hydra-Screed.

Curb Roller Manufacturing has ventured into a new area where its shaped concrete expertise could improve efficiency, reduce labor and boost productivity.

The custom solutions pair with the Curb Roller's Hydra-Screed 3000 to allow for faster production times and a superior-quality finish on projects that would normally require multiple pours, according to the company.

"Having worked as a concrete contractor for a number of years, I have firsthand knowledge of the complexity that accompanies pouring a concrete spillway or flume. Some of these projects can seem completely impossible," said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager.

"At Curb Roller, we strive to make the impossible not only possible, but profitable as well. Our custom drum designs enable contractors to complete a challenging pour without having to break it into multiple parts. It's an ideal solution to accelerate productivity and minimize labor."

The custom rollers are ideally suited for unique shape requirements or large pours on jobs like drainage systems or spillways. The team at Curb Roller designs the drum to exact specifications, working with the project engineers to make sure the drum meets all project requirements. The drums are built to spec and are usually created in a month or less depending on shape and size.

"A Curb Roller custom drum reduces labor requirements and time on projects, while also creating an increase in overall profitability on those challenging jobs," said Ulmer. "The drums are used on anything from street work, medians and v-gutters, to flume and other specialty applications. The single pour approach eliminates the need for construction joints, doweling and pinning, and reduces the need for additional forming."

Operators pair the custom drum with the Hydra-Screed 3000, Curb Roller's two-operator hydraulically powered screed system that allows for continuous pours in applications like flatwork, flumes and more. The Hydra-Screed achieves job completion in half the time of alternative hand shaping methods and offers removable drive ends to quickly change different lengths of pipe or profile shapes, according to the company.

Curb Roller's custom drum solutions can be applied to applications as wide as 26 ft. and as deep as 4 ft. and can be created in a variety of shapes to meet job specifications. The custom solutions have been used on projects by concrete and DOT crews across the globe.

For more information, visit www.curbroller.com.