This month, Curry Supply celebrates an important milestone — a 1-year anniversary of the acquisition of a facility located in the greater Phoenix area — Gilbert, Ariz., and the company's westward expansion.

The Arizona location is ideally located to cater to the clients in the southwest, including Arizona and southern California. Like other strategically positioned Curry locations across the country, it offers its regional clients shorter lead times for vehicles and parts. Further, Curry's West Coast clients are supported by a dedicated and knowledgeable sales team, including Regional Sales Managers Tanner Denny, Rick Romney and Tom Schnackenberg.

Since the grand opening, Curry Supply Phoenix has received multiple updates and upgrades all with efficiency in mind. The interior office space was remodeled completely, fitted with numerous modern upgrades, including the customer waiting area, as well as employee facilities like the break room and bathrooms. Additionally, the production department was fitted with a brand-new cooling system, a necessity in the Arizona climate, as well as a warehouse racking system to make storage easier.

"The Gilbert facility is a part of Curry Supply's expansion to the West Coast and has been very successful and well received, even though this year as a whole has presented us with many challenges," said Jason Ritchey, president and owner of Curry Supply. Ritchey continued, "The work on this location to continue to expand production capabilities is ongoing. We expect the next year to be even better."

New opportunities for growth both for Curry Supply and its team members have presented themselves as the year developed. For example, the facility is equipped to handle off-road installations from all brands, such as the production of an 8,000-gal water tank on a Cat 740 chassis. In addition to off-road equipment, Curry Supply locations continue to produce dependable work trucks in the environmental, hauling and delivery, highway safety and mobile service divisions.

Team Curry members also had the opportunity to participate in educational sessions like DOT inspection, TrafFix Devices CAP, and Stellar product training to further elevate and advance their skillset.

For more information, visit www.currysupply.com.

