Curry Supply Hires Tim Henry, Director of Quality, Customer Service

Mon October 17, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Curry Supply Company


Tim Henry
Tim Henry

Curry Supply Co. is continuously growing and has added Tim Henry, as its new director of continuous improvement, quality and customer service.

In this role, Henry will be responsible for innovation and continuous improvement initiatives across multi-jurisdictions. He will play a crucial part in helping to foster a culture of sustainable change by creating and embedding LEAN methodology and creating a framework for business transformation to improve the company.

Henry is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Six Sigma Green Belt (SSGB).

Henry's professional career began while serving as a Naval Officer and fighter jet pilot, accumulating more than 2,200 flight hours in F-14 and F/A-18 aircraft. He has experienced five combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. He had many opportunities to lead people from the sky and on the ground.

His Naval career culminated as the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's Air Boss, leading 725 men and women in carrier flight deck operations. Upon retiring from the Navy in 2016, Henry continued to support Naval Aviation as a defense contractor and Senior Program Manager in air-to-air missile developmental test programs. He has 10 years' experience in leading teams through continuous improvement projects.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Curry Supply team," Henry said. "My first goal is to engage our customers, build strong working relationships and enhance the Curry Supply customer experience."

For more information, visit currysupply.com.




