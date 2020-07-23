--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Curry Supply Welcomes Forest Hendricks to Sales Team

Thu July 23, 2020 - National Edition
Curry Supply Company


Forest Hendricks
Forest Hendricks

Curry Supply welcomed Forest Hendricks to the sales team as national account manager.

With his experience in rail, Hendricks will work toward further developing Curry Supply's presence in the top tier. Additionally, he will continue promoting all product lines, specifically mechanics trucks, fuel and lube trucks, and rotary dumps, while also exploring additional supporting product lines to serve the rail environments.

Throughout his professional career, Hendricks has reinforced and developed key management, sales, communication and leadership skills that translate directly with Curry Supply's core values as a company. He is a past chairman of the AREMA committee and is ISO9001 certified.

Since 1990, Hendricks has been qualified under FRA Track Safety Standards Sub Paragraph 213.7, allowing him to supervise rail track and restorations under traffic conditions, inspect tracks for defects and progress trains over broken rails and pull-a-parts.

When asked about his new career path with Curry Supply, Hendricks said, "I'm excited to join such a dynamic and driven team with the opportunity to work for a company with a proven track record of growth, profitability and sustainability. I look forward to utilizing my experience and background to lead a focused strategic plan, allowing the Curry to be a market leader in the North American Railroad Industry and beyond."

For more information, visit www.currysupply.com.



