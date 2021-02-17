Steve Nelson

Curry Supply Co. announced its investment in the Southeast territory with the introduction of Georgia resident Steve Nelson as regional sales manager.

In this role, Nelson will utilize his extensive industry knowledge and experience to serve as the dedicated Curry Supply representative for clients located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

"I am thrilled to have Steve [Nelson] on the Curry Supply team. His vast knowledge within the OEM and heavy equipment rental space will continue to strengthen our footprint in the Southeast region," said Will Buddin, director of sales at Curry Supply.

Upon his arrival with the company, Nelson said "I have admired Curry Supply from afar for a few years now. I am excited to join the Curry team and be part of a first-class customer-focused organization that manufactures best-in-class products. I look forward to growing market share in the Southeast region."

For more information, call 470/656-4920, email snelson@currysupply.com or visit currysupply.com.

