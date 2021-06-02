Andrew Bishop

Following the opening of its manufacturing facility outside Phoenix, Ariz., last year, Curry Supply has brought Andrew Bishop on board to serve as regional sales manager for clients in Arizona, southern California and Las Vegas.

"After learning about Curry Supply and the quality and pride they put in their products, I knew I wanted to join the team," said Bishop, a resident of Glendale, Ariz. "I'm excited to help build Curry Supply's business out in the Southwest and build my career with such a great company."

Bishop will lean on his more than 10 years of experience in equipment sales and operations, which Will Buddin, Curry's director of sales, said will be key to the company's overall growth plan.

"It's always a pleasure to welcome someone of Andrew's caliber to the team," said Buddin. "Our west coast expansion has been a strategic focus and we're excited to watch the next couple of months unfold."

In his free time, Bishop enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Mira, and their two pets, Koko, a corgi puppy, and Kiwi the cat. Andrew is also an avid motorsports fan and enjoys almost anything that has to do with cars or trucks, including off-roading in his Polaris RZR.

Contact Andrew Bishop for your work truck needs via email at abishop@currysupply.com or by phone at (480) 640-0881.

About Curry Supply Company

A family-owned company since 1932, Curry Supply has grown to be one of America's largest manufacturers of commercial service vehicles. With locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona, the company is equipped to provide custom and work-ready trucks for the agriculture, construction, mining, oil and gas, rail, rental, and waste industries.

For more information visit currysupply.com.

