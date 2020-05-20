Danish Recycler Discusses Role of Sennebogen 821M

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Danish Recycler Discusses Role of Sennebogen 821M

Wed May 20, 2020 - National Edition
Sennebogen


Danish recycler Marius Pedersen A/S recently commissioned this Sennebogen 821 M waste handler, which combines clean, efficient electric-drive with independent mobility within the indoor facility.
Danish recycler Marius Pedersen A/S recently commissioned this Sennebogen 821 M waste handler, which combines clean, efficient electric-drive with independent mobility within the indoor facility.
Danish recycler Marius Pedersen A/S recently commissioned this Sennebogen 821 M waste handler, which combines clean, efficient electric-drive with independent mobility within the indoor facility. The operator has a bird’s eye view of his working surroundings from the comfort of the Maxcab.

Marius Pedersen A/S is a leader in waste processing in Denmark as well as a leader in environmental sustainability. The firm recently invested in a new electrically powered Sennebogen 821 M material handler to achieve the company goal of efficient waste handling with zero emissions. The project team behind the purchase of the machine spoke with Sennebogen about incorporating electric drive equipment into their operation.

Marius Pedersen is one of those companies that is thinking "outside-the-box" to reduce the environmental impact of its waste management activities. With the recent commissioning of an innovative electrically powered material handler by Sennebogen, Marius Pedersen has completely modernized its processes.

Sennebogen spoke with Ronnie Fegge, regional manager at Marius Pedersen A/S, and Morten Espersen from UN Mobilkraner A/S, the local Sennebogen dealer, about the company's reorientation and why it is now time to switch to cleaner equipment power.

Sennebogen: Mr. Fegge, you are relying on an electrically powered material handler. Why is it essential for you to rethink your company's strategy right now?

RF: In 2016, we carried out a series of renovations at Marius Pedersen and started to make the company ready to embrace the future. We simply had to keep up with current technology and this involved switching to systems that provide power capacity for electrical machines when their use becomes relevant. As a recycling company, we are all pleased that we have been able to reduce the environmental impact of our daily operations and improve the working environment with the new Sennebogen. It is a pure win-win situation for us, as the machine requires less maintenance and will deliver a longer service life.

Sennebogen: With more than 30 years of experience in the project planning of electrical material handling solutions, we have already been able to implement numerous projects and help our customers to consider electric drive options. What was the motivating factor for you, to go with the 821 M equipped with an electric drive?

RF: First, we created the infrastructure during the renovation work, then we had to replace some of our machines. We set out to find the right solution to meet our requirements. On a visit to Sweden, we had the opportunity to see an electrically operated Sennebogen in action. We put the machine through its paces there to find out whether the Swedish approach would be transferable to our case: an indoor application with very low ceiling heights. We also needed flexibility to move in order to optimize use of the storage space in our large hall. After that experience, we were no longer in doubt. We made an agreement with UN Mobilkraner [the local Sennebogen dealer] to deliver that very machine configuration. The end result is that this enabled us to give this megatrend around alternative drive systems a chance in our company as well.

Sennebogen: Mr. Espersen, as the project manager, how were you finally able to convince your contacts at Marius Pedersen of the mobile electrical version of the 821 E-Series?

ME: After our joint visit to Sweden, the decision was almost made on the spot. The case of the Swedish recycler was very similar, which is why those responsible at Marius Pedersen have now made this decision. We are very pleased to have delivered a new, electrically driven material handler to a company that previously relied entirely on diesel driven machines. A completely new approach to the recycling industry in this country but one that shows all the more that in many cases an electric alternative can work. With the mobile electrical solution from Sennebogen, the company not only saves fuel and operating costs but also reduces emissions of nitrogen oxides and fine dust particles. This was a brilliant decision considering the company's new environmental strategy.

Sennebogen: Finally, Mr. Fegge, we would like to talk to you about the project planning itself. Can you sum up your experience?

RF: The cooperation with UN Mobilkraner, our Sennebogen dealer, were great. Delivery and commissioning worked perfectly. What impressed me most was the company's commitment. One week after the machine was delivered, we received a surprise visit from UN Mobilkraner. They just wanted to stop by and make sure that everything was as it should be. And since then, they have always been within reach – even for minor problems they are available to us promptly, quickly and in an uncomplicated manner with advice and assistance. In our opinion, this is a major plus.

For more information, visit www.sennebogen-na.com.

The operator has a bird's eye view of his working surroundings from the comfort of the Maxcab.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Material Handlers Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Sennebogen