Danuser to Introduce New EP Auger System for Construction Industry

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Danuser to Introduce New EP Auger System for Construction Industry

Thu February 20, 2020 - National Edition
Danuser


The new EP earth auger is rated up to 3,500 psi, which delivers greater torque for drilling through hard, compacted surfaces.
The new EP earth auger is rated up to 3,500 psi, which delivers greater torque for drilling through hard, compacted surfaces.

Danuser is introducing its new EP auger system offering high torque and quick, easy maintenance for construction applications.

Planned for release this spring, the new EP earth auger is a robust, American-designed planetary gear drive and motor rated up to 3,500 psi, which delivers greater torque for drilling through hard, compacted surfaces. The planetary also features easily accessible check and fill plugs which means fast, simple maintenance.

"The EP Auger System is built with a Danuser planetary manufactured to our engineering design, creating a planetary with up to 42 percent more output torque strength than competitor models," said company Co-Owner Glenn Danuser. "We're also offering an array of models, ranging from 6 to 35 gpm and from 1,500 to 3,500 psi, making this a very versatile tool for the construction industry."

Danuser added that hoses are routed out of the top of the drive unit, secured with bulkhead nuts, to allow for deeper digging in tighter spots with better hose protection. All drive units ship with 45-degree fittings installed. Other improvements include a beefy skid steer quick attach mount which fits both skid steers and front end loaders. A hose holder spring kit is included on skid steer and offset tractor loader mounts.

Other features of the EP auger system include:

  • 2 in. (5 cm) hex output spindle.
  • Quick attach mounts that offer an adjustable cradle with two positions for transporting at 15- or 30-degree angles.
  • Mounts that are available for skid steers, front end loaders, backhoes and excavators.
  • A five-year warranty and a lifetime warranty covering the unit from output spindle pullout.

For more information, visit Danuser.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

augers Danuser Machine Company New Products