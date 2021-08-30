Darryl Niven

Terex Corporation announced that Darryl Niven has been appointed vice president and general manager of Terex Utilities, effective Aug. 30, 2021.

Niven, a business and operations leader with more than three decades of experience leading global heavy manufacturing businesses, will report to John L. Garrison Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Terex Corporation, and will be based in Watertown, S.D., headquarters of Terex Utilities.

"I am pleased to welcome Darryl to the Terex Utilities team," Garrison said. "He has successfully led and grown leading manufacturing businesses through all parts of the cycle. Starting out with a solid engineering foundation, he has devoted his career to building businesses serving global industrial end-markets. Darryl has developed teams that demonstrate continuous improvement, passion and resilience, while building strong relationships with stakeholders and partners."

Niven most recently was chief manufacturing officer, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, a diversified industrial manufacturer serving automotive, heavy truck, industrial equipment, rail and aerospace customers.

Previously, Niven was vice president, operations for Europe, Asia and China for BorgWarner Inc., where he led core international divisions of automotive powertrain components. He spent nine years with Eaton Corporation plc, ultimately as executive director operations, aerospace, fluid and motion control systems. Niven began his career with Ford Motor Company, where he advanced through production, business and engineering roles.

For more information, visit www.Terex.com.

Today's top stories